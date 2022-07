I was very happy to see your editorial "Kingsport, Domtar, Eastman leading the charge on recycling" on June 12. I was hoping that I would see that Kingsport was going to restore the curbside collection of recycling. More than two years ago, recycling pickup was stopped due to lack of demand and COVID. In the meantime, residents were told they could still put out their designated "RECYCLE" trash cans, but everything would all go in the same garbage truck.

KINGSPORT, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO