I don't remember a day in my childhood when I wasn't around my dog. I spent lots of time playing with him and when we moved, we couldn't take him with us. It was unfortunate, and I wish I could have multiple dogs at my house now. But, what are the laws for having multiple dogs in Montana? As it turns out, Montana itself doesn't have a statewide law, but cities do.

MONTANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO