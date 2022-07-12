ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Center ISD Enjoying Extracurricular Summer Camps

By Composed by Ronny Samford
 2 days ago

Tuesday saw various extracurricular activities sharpening their skillsets at Centers Roughriders Stadium. Among programs holding...

DPS Recruiting Opportunity; Become a State Trooper!

July 15, 2022 - The Texas Department of Public Safety is hosting a Recruitment and Testing Session starting at 8am on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at the Lufkin DPS Office, located at 2809 S. John Redditt Drive. We’re currently searching for applicants for upcoming Recruit Schools at the DPS Academy....
LUFKIN, TX
10 fun things for this weekend: July 15-17

SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - Keep up with even more events at our Calendar page. 9:00am - 8:00pm (Also on Saturday and Sunday) Dinosaurs invade Shreveport!! See the largest collection of animatronic dinosaurs in the country as they stop in town with a new Ancient Oceans display. For tickets, click here.
SHREVEPORT, LA
WebXtra: ‘Permanent jewelry’ trend makes way to East Texas

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A unusual new trend in jewelry is now available in East Texas. It’s called ‘permanent jewelry’, and it’s becoming popular across the country, And now being offered by a Longview businesswoman. They’re called forever bracelets, a trend that began popping up on...
LONGVIEW, TX
Center, TX
Texas Sports
Texas Football
Center, TX
Annie Lee Haley

Services will be held Friday, July 15, 2022, 11am at Goodwill Baptist Church Pineland, Texas with Rev. Steve Gardner, Eulogist. Due to Covid-19, masks are required during visitation and funeral services. All safety procedures are strictly enforced. In 1960 she met and married Mr. Murnest C. Freeney of Rusk, Texas....
PINELAND, TX
Texas Original opens first medical marijuana pickup location in this East Texas city

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – A company recently opened the first medical marijuana pickup location in an East Texas city. Texas Original opened their store in Nacogdoches on July 9. The business is a licensed medical cannabis producer in Texas. It is the largest company of its kind and has 15 pickup locations across the state.
James P. Bratchett (Dock)

Visitation will be held from 9am 6pm on Friday, July 15, 2022 at Community Chapel in Center. Funeral service is 2pm Saturday, July 16, 2022 at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, San Augustine, Texas. Interment is at Mt. Zion Cemetery with Bishop Cedric Grace officiating. Due to Covid-19, masks are required during visitation and funeral services. All safety procedures are strictly enforced.
CENTER, TX
Video Shows Raging Fire Near Hwy 31 Between Longview and Kilgore, Texas

Someone from Longview, Texas posted a short video yesterday on a social media page. They had captured a fire raging as they were making their way to Kilgore on Highway 31. UPDATE AS OF 2:09 P.M. Thursday, July 14: Longview Fire Department Chief J.P. Steelman told CBS 19 the fire was caused by high winds in the area. They responded to a request for help from the Gregg County Fire Marshal's Office.
LONGVIEW, TX
Joaquin ISD Board Notice of Regular Meeting, July 18 Agenda

July 14, 2022 - Notice is hereby given that on the 18th day of July 2022 the Board of Trustees of the Joaquin School District will hold a regular meeting at 6:00 p.m., at the Administration building, Joaquin, Texas. The subjects to be discussed are listed on the agenda attached...
JOAQUIN, TX
East Texas commissioner, 50 others cited in Cherokee County cockfighting bust

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas commissioner received a citation for allegedly attending a cockfighting ring in Cherokee County in May, according to Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson. Morris County Commissioner Todd Freeman for Precinct 4 received the citation, said officials. Dickson said law enforcement are also working to get a warrant for […]
CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX
Texas family dines at North Carolina Waffle House, then robs it

A Texas family who sat down for a meal at a Waffle House in North Carolina Monday before robbing it has been arrested, police said. The Hillsborough police announced the arrest of the suspects on Wednesday, saying they received assistance from the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshals Service.
TEXAS STATE
Archeology worker dies of apparent heat stroke during first day on the job

Word is coming out of Louisiana that an archeologist from Longview, Texas died of an apparent heat stroke during her first day on the job. KALB News in Alexandria is reporting that 24-year-old Kaylen Eileen Gehrke was with her colleagues on a project in the Kisatchie National Forest in Natchitoches Parish when, at about 2:00 Monday afternoon, she suddenly fell ill with symptoms of heat exhaustion.
LONGVIEW, TX
Elizabeth J. (Betty) Hill

Elizabeth J. (Betty) Hill, of Logansport, passed away Wednesday July 6, 2022, in Shreveport, Louisiana. Betty Hill was born April 4, 1928 in Shreveport, Louisiana to James Paul “Jack” Jones of Tipton, Iowa and Ruby Lucille Williams of Kosciusko, Mississippi. She is survived by:. Daughters:. Deborah McCune and...
LOGANSPORT, LA
Two Shreveport Staples Teaming Up for Epic New Spot Adding More

Rhino Coffee's Third Location Has Everyone Buzzing With Excitement. Rhino Coffee is planning on opening a third location in Shreveport in the Provenance community in August of 2022. Who Rhino is bringing along for the party at Provenance has heads turning. Rhino Coffee and Southern Maid Donuts Will Be the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
SC Commissioners Leave Burn Ban in Place

July 13, 2022 - The Shelby County Commissioners met in court Wednesday, July 13, 2022, and took no action to lift the burn ban with no rain in sight at this time, and as a result left the ban in place. During discussion over the burn ban, County Judge Allison...
SHELBY COUNTY, TX
