SUPERIOR — After 18 years working the sidelines at games and helping student-athletes at Superior High School, Mike Gogolin is starting a new chapter in his career. Trainer Mike, as he’s known at SHS, was an athletic trainer assigned to the high school as part of its contract with Essentia Health. As of July 1, he is the athletic training supervisor for Essentia Health, working with athletic trainers and schools the health care system has partnered with, he said.

SUPERIOR, WI ・ 20 HOURS AGO