ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

This Is The Most Historic Landmark In California

By Jason Hall
KYLD WiLD 94.9
KYLD WiLD 94.9
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hg2LK_0gdGZVDO00
Photo: Getty Images

Alcatraz Island isbeing credited as the most historic landmark in California.

Reader's Digest compiled a list of the most historic landmark in each state , which included the maximum security prison turned museum as the top choice for California.

"What did Al Capone, ' Machine Gun ' Kelly , and Alvin Karpis (aka “Public Enemy No. 1”) all have in common? They were prisoners at Alcatraz , a former federal penitentiary that’s now a popular tourist attraction," Reader's Digest 's Amanda Tarlton wrote. "Take a ferry across the San Francisco Bay to 'the Rock' to spend a day exploring the abandoned cells which were full of famous criminals in the 1930s. You can even go on a chilling after-dark tour… no 'get out of jail free' card required. Don’t miss the most historic hotel in every state ."

Here's Reader's Digest 's full list of the most historic landmarks in every state:

  1. Alabama- Ivy Green
  2. Alaska- Baranof Castle
  3. Arizona- Lowell Observatory
  4. Arkansas- Central High School
  5. California- Alcatraz Island
  6. Colorado- Mesa Verde National Park
  7. Connecticut- The Charles W. Morgan
  8. Delaware- Old Swedes Church
  9. Florida- Venetian Pool
  10. Georgia- Martin Luther King Jr. National Historic Site
  11. Hawaii- Iolani Palace
  12. Idaho- Cataldo Mission
  13. Illinois- Abraham Lincoln Home
  14. Indiana- Soldiers and Sailors Monument
  15. Iowa- Amana Colonies
  16. Kansas- Hollenberg Pony Express Station
  17. Kentucky- Churchill Downs
  18. Louisiana- Cabildo
  19. Maine- Wadsworth-Longfellow House
  20. Maryland- Fort McHenry
  21. Massachusetts- Plymouth Rock
  22. Michigan- Fort Mackinac
  23. Minnesota- Mill City Museum
  24. Mississippi- Old Mississippi State Capitol
  25. Missouri- Anheuser-Busch Brewery
  26. Montana- Butte Historic District
  27. Nebraska- Arbor Lodge State Historical Park
  28. Nevada- Hoover Dam
  29. New Hampshire- Canterbury Shaker Village
  30. New Jersey- Sandy Hook Lighthouse
  31. New Mexico- Palace of the Governors
  32. New York- Ellis Island
  33. North Carolina- Wright Brothers National Museum
  34. North Dakota- Fort Union Trading Post
  35. Ohio- Cincinnati Zoo
  36. Oklahoma- Honey Springs Battlefield
  37. Oregon- Fort Rock Cave
  38. Pennsylvania- Liberty Bell
  39. Rhode Island- Slater Mill
  40. South Carolina- Fort Sumter
  41. South Dakota- Mount Rushmore
  42. Tennessee- Graceland
  43. Texas- The Alamo
  44. Utah- Temple Square
  45. Vermont- Calvin Coolidge Homestead
  46. Virginia- Arlington National Cemetery
  47. Washington- Chinook Point
  48. West Virginia- The Greenbrier
  49. Wisconsin- Little White Schoolhouse
  50. Wyoming- Independence Rock

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

California is forcing truckers out of work — and the country will feel the effects

California is winning its war on freelance truckers. With no allies among Democratic state leaders, the truckers have taken it upon themselves to protest the decision, but the effects will reach far beyond them and far beyond California’s borders. The Supreme Court declined to take up the truckers’ challenge...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
State
Florida State
State
Georgia State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
Local
California Government
State
Hawaii State
State
Rhode Island State
CBS Sacramento

Cannabis Exhibition To Be Held At 2022 California State Fair

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — For the first time ever, a cannabis exhibition will be held at the California State Fair. The cannabis industry generates an estimated $4 billion in sales. That’s why Brian Applegarth helped coordinate the first-ever cannabis exhibition at the fair to educate the public about the industry and showcase award-winning companies. “We came up with three divisions: Indoor cultivation, mixed-light cultivation, and outdoor cultivation,” Applegarth said. “Under that, we have 10 award categories — seven of which are more terpene-essential oil focused. And three of which are more cannabinoid focused like CBDA, which many people are familiar with today.” Aaron Salles’...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

California landlords warned against ‘self-help’ evictions

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — On Wednesday the California Attorney General issued a stern warning to landlords who attempt to evict tenants through unlawful measures such as changing the locks, shutting off water and electricity, or threatening tenants. The California Department of Justice said its Housing Strike Force has...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KYLD WiLD 94.9

This Is The Weirdest Tourist Attraction In California

If you are looking to add some excitement your weekend with a quick roadtrip, look no further than the weirdest tourist attraction in each state. Everyone has a different definition of what is weird and what is not, but this tourist attraction makes it pretty hard to debate. Regardless of just how strange it really is, this landmark draws in enough people to be considered a very popular attraction. Something about this place is so peculiar that people from out of state specifically search for it and desire to experience the location first hand. From small town dog hotels shaped like dogs, to extremely large chocolate waterfalls in the middle of nowhere, each state takes pride in their unique attraction and encourages the rest of the country to revel in the oddity.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alvin Karpis
Person
Al Capone
KYLD WiLD 94.9

This Is California’s Most Popular Drink

What comes to mind when you think of soda's? Coke, Pepsi, Dr. Pepper, Sprite, Cream, and 7Up, are just a few options given to consumers. In a world where there are so many different kinds of soda's to choose from, how do we pick just one favorite? There is already enough to debate between using the word "pop" or "soda" in the Midwest, let alone choosing a favorite drink. Regardless of what you call them or how much you drink them, soda is here to stay. The choice of soda in each state varies, but this specific soda is preferred by the most people living in California.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

4 Bay Area counties among richest in America: US News

(KRON) — US News released its list of the 15 richest counties in the United States on Monday and four California counties made the cut — all in the Bay Area. US News used median household income to determine its list. Santa Clara County (#3), San Mateo County...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcatraz Island#Landmarks#Sandy Hook#Reader S Digest#Swedes#Louisiana Cabildo
SFGate

California fire destroys 12 structures, forces evacuations

ANDERSON, Calif. (AP) — Challenging terrain and weather hampered firefighters in Northern California as a blaze grew quickly Thursday afternoon, forcing evacuations as the flames destroyed homes, scorched vegetation and threatened a tortoise sanctuary, authorities said. The blaze broke out around mid-afternoon in Shasta County, just south of Redding,...
ANDERSON, CA
KYLD WiLD 94.9

This Restaurant Has The Best Fries In California

There are few things more satisfying than a basket of crispy, golden fries that are seasoned properly and cooked to perfection. Fries are versatile to people with varying dietary restrictions. Wether you eat meat, are a vegetarian, or you follow a keto diet, fries are able to be consumed. The only people that are unable to consume processed potatoes are those who follow a paleo diet. Fries are not only a staple side, but they provide customers with options. Some fries are known for their seasoning, while others are known for their shape. Regardless of your preference, this restaurant serves the best french fries in the state.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KYLD WiLD 94.9

Here's Why The Water At California Beaches Stays Cold In The Summer

Have you ever noticed that the water on the California coast stays a little chilly throughout the year regardless of the season? According to KTLA, this is not a coincidence. Though UV rays from the sun are very strong, they are only able to heat the top layer of the water that the wind blows away. Two factors that play a role in the temperature of the water are current and upwelling.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Field & Stream

California Sturgeon Poachers Busted in Investigation of Massive Black Market Caviar Ring

An investigation into a series of sturgeon poaching incidents has netted more than a dozen suspects—and unearthed one of the biggest black market caviar rings in California history. The poaching investigation kicked off in January 2022, when the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) began monitoring two men named Andrew Chao and Ay Pou Saechao of Oakland, California. They allegedly worked with several other poachers to take up to 36 white sturgeon from Sacramento Valley waterways.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
KTVU FOX 2

Judge orders California to stop denying rent relief applications

OAKLAND, Calif. - A judge has ruled the California Department of Housing and Community Development must stop denying applications for COVID-19 rent relief money, amid a lawsuit filed by tenants’ advocates, who argue the state has unfairly withheld money from low-income renters. Tenant advocate groups sued the state alleging...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

Look at This: Los Angeles Aqueduct

Desmond Shaw shows us one of the most important elements of life in California, the Los Angeles Aqueduct. The watercourse carries water to the region from over 100 miles away, providing one-third of the water in Los Angeles County.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

The future of concealed carry permits in California

A recent Supreme Court decision allowing Americans to carry loaded weapons in public has raised the question of what is being done in regards to gun control. The ruling was followed by an announcement in Los Angeles County no longer requiring residents to explain why they need to be armed when applying for gun permits.
KYLD WiLD 94.9

KYLD WiLD 94.9

San Francisco, CA
3K+
Followers
374
Post
524K+
Views
ABOUT

The Bay's #1 Hit Music Station!

 https://wild949.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy