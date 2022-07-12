This Is The Most Historic Landmark In California

Photo: Getty Images

Alcatraz Island isbeing credited as the most historic landmark in California.

Reader's Digest compiled a list of the most historic landmark in each state , which included the maximum security prison turned museum as the top choice for California.

"What did Al Capone, ' Machine Gun ' Kelly , and Alvin Karpis (aka “Public Enemy No. 1”) all have in common? They were prisoners at Alcatraz , a former federal penitentiary that’s now a popular tourist attraction," Reader's Digest 's Amanda Tarlton wrote. "Take a ferry across the San Francisco Bay to 'the Rock' to spend a day exploring the abandoned cells which were full of famous criminals in the 1930s. You can even go on a chilling after-dark tour… no 'get out of jail free' card required. Don’t miss the most historic hotel in every state ."

Here's Reader's Digest 's full list of the most historic landmarks in every state: