Man faces murder charge in pedestrian crash

By Denver Gazette
 2 days ago
Prosecutors on Tuesday charged a man with first-degree murder in connection with a crash that left a pedestrian dead.

Terrell Jones, 23, was struck and killed by a vehicle driven by Avel Aguirre-Sanchez, 19, on July 2 at Broadway and Irvington Street, according to the Denver District Attorney's Office.

Aguirre-Sanchez was driving more than 100 miles per hour in a 30 mph zone, prosecutors said.

In addition to first-degree murder, Aguirre-Sanchez is charged with attempted murder, attempted first-degree assault with a deadly weapon, first-degree assault and vehicular homicide.

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

