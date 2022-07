Four-star Edge Braylan Shelby of Friendswood (TX) High has narrowed his list to two schools–Texas and USC. The 6-foot-5, 235 pounder went in depth on his finalists. “There ain’t nothing like playing for the state you grew up in,” Shelby said. “I’ve visited Texas around 4 times now, each one being better and better. I love what they got going for them. The program coach Sark is building is something special. I love the mentality the players got and that vision of succeeding. I also love the way they visualize using my athleticism.”

FRIENDSWOOD, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO