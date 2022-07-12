ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
R. Kelly Engaged to Alleged Victim Joycelyn Savage

By Leah Sarnoff‍
Cover picture for the articleDisgraced R&B singer R. Kelly is engaged to one of his alleged victims, Joycelyn Savage, according to a letter she sent to the sentencing judge in his sex trafficking case. The letter was filed by Kelly's team to Judge Ann Donnelly on June 13, two weeks before his sentencing, and begins...

R. Kelly Got Engaged to Alleged Victim Before Sentencing

Less than two weeks after being hit with a 30-year prison sentence for an avalanche of crimes committed around his alleged sex trafficking enterprise, it was revealed that R. Kelly is apparently engaged to one of the women he was accused of abusing. On Monday, TMZ reported the existence of an unsigned letter submitted to Judge Ann Donnelly ahead of the disgraced singer’s sentencing, purported to be from Joycelyn Savage, who identified herself as “Robert Kelly’s fiancé [sic]” and said they were “deeply in love.” Savage, in pleading for leniency, wrote that: “I’m not the victim the government has portrayed me to be” and “Robert is not the monster that the government has described him to be.” She was one of two women who defended Kelly in a 2019 interview with Gayle King; the second woman, Azriel Clary, later said that Kelly had “coached” the pair on their answers. Savage’s family told TMZ through an attorney that they “strongly” doubt the letter is real. Her mother, Jonjelyn Savage, told Buzzfeed News in 2017 that it appeared as though her daughter had been “brainwashed” by Kelly.
