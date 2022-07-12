ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hair Care

Passion Twists Are The Ultimate Summer Vibe — Ahead, 7 Ways To Wear Them

thezoereport.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProtective styles, although great for the hair, can average from...

www.thezoereport.com

Comments / 0

Related
TODAY.com

I tried Amazon's No. 1 bestselling outdoor sandal — and it was love at first wear

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
APPAREL
In Style

This Sculpting $15 Tank Is My Summer Mainstay — and 15,000+ People Love It, Too

You never know when a purchase is going to waltz in and change your life. Just after joining InStyle's commerce team, a colleague at another outlet spotlighted Vichyie's tank top for the enormous amount of five-star ratings it had collected and the fervor with which people were picking up every color. I was convinced to get a few — and after essentially living in the shirts for a year, I am now that person getting multiples while I can at a Prime Day price.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
Harper's Bazaar

The best shorts-and-shirt sets to wear this summer

Each year, there is always a standout look that sets the style agenda for the summer season. The past few years have seen us embracing everything from bike shorts and loose tees to colourful, flowy dresses, but for 2022, it’s undoubtedly the matching shirt-and-shorts set that is winning people over.
APPAREL
latest-hairstyles.com

15 Short Choppy Haircuts Women in Their 70s Can Pull-Off

Short choppy haircuts for women over 70 feature tons of textured layers and jagged ends. The length strengthens the cut’s perimeter, benefiting thin, fine hair the most. “A short choppy cut instantly adds volume and body,” says California-based stylist Suji Kim. “The layers create softness, movement, and texture for a youthful appearance. These encourage natural texture to soften up ladies’ facial features,” she adds.
HAIR CARE
HollywoodLife

Eve Twins With Baby Son Wilde Wolf, 4 Months, In Adorable Animal-Print Outfits: Photo

Looks like Eve is a super stylish mom! In an adorable photo posted to her Instagram account on June 18, the rapper snuggled with her four month year old baby named Wilde Wolf. The newborn and his mama both sported cool white sunglasses, while Eve rocked a leopard print hat. Meanwhile, her baby boy matched her animal print style by sporting an adorable tiger onesie. Eve also chose to wear a minimalistic white blouse that she left unbuttoned to show a ruched shirt underneath. “ready for the #sun #Wildethang” she humorously captioned, followed by a plethora of fitting emojis.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Hair Care
HollywoodLife

Cardi B Shows Off Son Wave, 9 Mos., & His Killer Dance Moves On Family Day With Offset: Watch

Cardi B, 29, gave her fans an adorable glimpse of her nine-month-old son Wave, in her latest Instagram post! The rapper cheered on her youngest child as he danced by quickly kicking his feet in the arms of his dad Offset, 30, in a new video she shared to her story. The tot was wearing an all white outfit as he smiled, which in turn, caused his proud father to smile before sweetly kissing him on the cheek.
THEATER & DANCE
Footwear News

Dr. Oz’s Daughter Daphne Elevates the Daywear Pajamas Trend With Feathers & Luxury Heels

Click here to read the full article. Daphne Oz continues to make a case for fashionable feathers on all occasions. The “Masterchef: Kids” judge shared her love of the material in an Instagram photo on Sunday, recalling the sleepwear-as-daywear trend during the height of COVID restrictions. Her spin on look took the style statement to chic levels with a design from luxury brand Nadine Merabi. This set was a rich lilac color with a satin fabric, detailing its essence as pajama-wear. The top was left hanging over her high-waisted pants. There was an accompanying feather trim at the hems of both...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Florence Pugh Pops In Neon Pink Tulle and Sky High Matching Platform Heels At The 2022 Valentino Couture Show in Paris

Click here to read the full article. Florence Pugh was a hot pink princess at the 2022 Valentino Couture show in Rome. The actress sat with a star studded front row to attend the July 9th show, making her presence known among some serious celebrities in a neon pink gown. Other notable attendees were Anne Hathaway, Kate Hudson, and Naomi Campbell. The Valentino dress Pugh wore was made of vibrant tulle. The bodice was a halter style with very sheer coverage and no sleeves. The star layered the high neck tulle over top a full opaque skirt that added an extra layer,...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Elizabeth Olsen Channels ’60s Style Inspiration in Green Geometric Print Dress & Bow-Tied Kitten Heels

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Elizabeth Olsen’s style has always been about big and bold, specifically her penchant for balloon sleeves and bright colors, and it continued today subtly with a more simplified design, but still loud and infectious. “The Scarlet Witch” actress went green in New York City in a ’60s-adjacent mini dress and bow-tied mules. The dress was a remarkably rich in variations of green. With the backdrop of the print being green, it also included geometric...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
POPSUGAR

Selena Gomez's Blue Nails Are a Perfect "Pop of Summer"

While fans of Hulu's "Only Murders in the Building" have been busy watching the first two episodes of the second season, Selena Gomez and her costars Steve Martin and Martin Short have been busy with press events. On June 27, the actors stepped out at the show's premiere in LA wearing their very best. Gomez stunned in a floor-length, silver-sequined gown and bright-blue nails that immediately caught our eye.
BEAUTY & FASHION
thezoereport.com

Phoebe Dynevor’s New Hair Color Is Signaling Fall Is Just Around The Corner

Phoebe Dynevor has fully mastered the art of the Instagram photo dump. A fairly recent trend that just requires three to eight loosely-related pictures ranging from quirkily off-kilter to conventionally hot, the carousel feature makes it easy to share juicy glimpses of a life well lived: some fun shoes here, some palm trees there, a possible new partner just out of frame. In Dynevor’s case, she artfully orchestrated her photo dump to reveal a major secret: her signature copper hair is long gone. Phoebe Dynevor’s dark hair transformation can be seen on the second tile of the photo collection, a popular move when one wants to share a life update without calling direct attention to it. Of course, Dynevor’s brunette makeover is such a serious (and very stylish) shakeup her comments were immediately flooded with gushing compliments — even Emily In Paris star Ashley Park stopped to call the new color divine and offer up some very appropriate heart-eye emojis.
HAIR CARE
Footwear News

Madonna Brings Edge To NYC Sandbox Pride Show In Plunging Bustier Top, Tiny Sequin Shorts & Stacked Combat Boots

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Madonna put on quite a show while performing at the Sandbox Pride held at Terminal 5 in New York City on Thursday night. The Queen of Pop sprung a surprise on her fans as she invited Saucy Santana onstage to deliver a mash-up of her hit song “Material Girl.” Belvedere Vodka was the sprits sponsor at the event, serving up cocktails inspired by the pop icon like “The Material Girl” and “Into...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Harper's Bazaar

Meghan Markle's Favorite Adidas Sneakers Are Majorly Discounted for Prime Day

Meghan Markle's comfortable-chic Adidas running sneakers are on sale for Prime Day, Amazon's two-day shopping holiday, this year. Markle wore the Adidas Ultraboost 19 sneakers to her son Archie's baby shower at The Mark Hotel in New York City in February 2019. While the 2019 edition of Ultraboosts are no longer sold, the Ultraboosts 22 are the cushiest version of the cult-loved shoe to date. The Adidas Ultraboost 22 normally retails for $190, but today, they're only $129.95 on Amazon, their best price yet according to price tracking site CamelCamelCamel.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
womenfitness.net

Women’s Harem Yoga Pants Loose Fit High Waisted Boho Flowy

BALEAF Women’s Active Yoga Harem Pants are made of lightweight, soft and breathable fabric. The wide elastic waistband is extremely stretchy to ensure a comfortable fit. The cuffed ankles keep the harem pants in place. These harem sweat pants are perfect for yoga, dance, running, fitness, workout, pilates, zumba,...
WORKOUTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy