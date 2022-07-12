Passion Twists Are The Ultimate Summer Vibe — Ahead, 7 Ways To Wear Them

Phoebe Dynevor has fully mastered the art of the Instagram photo dump. A fairly recent trend that just requires three to eight loosely-related pictures ranging from quirkily off-kilter to conventionally hot, the carousel feature makes it easy to share juicy glimpses of a life well lived: some fun shoes here, some palm trees there, a possible new partner just out of frame. In Dynevor’s case, she artfully orchestrated her photo dump to reveal a major secret: her signature copper hair is long gone. Phoebe Dynevor’s dark hair transformation can be seen on the second tile of the photo collection, a popular move when one wants to share a life update without calling direct attention to it. Of course, Dynevor’s brunette makeover is such a serious (and very stylish) shakeup her comments were immediately flooded with gushing compliments — even Emily In Paris star Ashley Park stopped to call the new color divine and offer up some very appropriate heart-eye emojis.

HAIR CARE ・ 1 DAY AGO