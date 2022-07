Most teams in contention for a playoff berth are considered buyers at the deadline. However, according to Bob Nightengale , the Milwaukee Brewers are going to be looking to buy while also selling off some of the team's most noteworthy players. As detailed here , this includes four-time All-Star Josh Hader. Apparently, it also includes Kolten Wong and Omar Narvaez. Nightengale spoke to several rival general managers who stated that the Brewers are set to move on from the two regular starters.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 3 HOURS AGO