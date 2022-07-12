UW-EC professor reacts to 'astonishing' Webb images

What looks much like craggy mountains on a moonlit evening is actually the "Cosmic Cliffs," the edge of a star-forming region in the Carina Nebula. Captured by the Near-Infrared Camera on NASA's James Webb Space Telescope, this image reveals previously obscured areas of star birth. Space Telescope Science Institute

EAU CLAIRE — Professor Paul Thomas was exactly where you might have expected him to be Tuesday morning: glued to NASA’s broadcast of the first full-color images from the Webb Space Telescope. A couple of hours later you could still hear the grin in his voice.

“The Webb is a beautiful thing,” he said. ”I thought it was fantastic. We’ve waited a very long time for this telescope.”

The reveal, which was teased Monday evening with a single image, is one of the biggest events in astronomy in decades. The pictures show the most distant galaxies ever seen, both in terms of distance and age.

Distance is easy to understand. Bringing distant objects into closer view is what telescopes do. But time? Remember, light does take time to travel from one point to another. Even sunlight is about eight minutes old when it reaches Earth.

UW-Eau Claire astronomy professor Paul Thomas stands by a telescope on the roof of Phillips Hall at the university in 2017. Thomas credits the Apollo program for his field of planetary science. UW-Eau Claire photo

A light year is a measure of distance. It’s how far light can travel in a 12-month period. The famed Hubble Space Telescope can peer at objects as much as 12.8 billion light years away, meaning the light left them that long ago. The Webb’s first look topped that, looking back 13 billion years. And that’s not the limit.

“Every image is a new discovery and each will give humanity a view of humanity we’ve never seen before,” NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said Tuesday in an Associated Press report.

Thomas, professor of physics and astronomy at UW-Eau Claire, was thrilled to see the new images. He largely grew up under a different sky, having received both his bachelor’s degree and doctorate from Australian universities. But what was revealed Tuesday was a look no one on Earth had ever seen.

Comparisons with Hubble are inevitable, but they’re not necessarily fair. The two telescopes are products of different eras and technologies. Hubble was a phenomenal achievement. The telescope, launched in 1990, is in near Earth orbit. It’s close enough multiple Space Shuttle missions made repairs and tweaks.

Webb is much further out — nearly 1 million miles away from us. It’s at a spot where the gravity from Earth and the Sun balance out, meaning it can remain stable with very little correction. But it also means no repair missions.

“What Hubble taught us is [repairs] were sort of a chimera,” Thomas said. The cost of the multiple trips to work on the telescope could have funded a new one. But Hubble captured people’s imaginations in a way few astronomical endeavors ever do. In a very real sense, Webb was built on Hubble’s legacy.

Thomas said the point Webb is at has been used for some observations, but nothing as ambitious as this. Beyond the increasingly crowded low Earth orbit, Webb can avoid interference and keep its heat shield to the sun with few adjustments.

Webb is also much bigger than Hubble. The sun shield is about the size of a tennis court, and the whole assembly is about three stories tall. The array of 18 segments that make up its primary mirror have a 6.5 meter diameter. Hubble’s mirror, by comparison, is 2.4 meters.

But Thomas said the mass of Webb and Hubble are very similar. Advances in materials and design allowed the new telescope to be lighter by volume. It unfolded “like origami,” he said, even as it sped away from Earth.

Why put a telescope in orbit in the first place, though? Land-based telescopes have done phenomenal work for centuries, and continue to do so. The answer comes down to what makes this planet inhabitable: the atmosphere.

The air that surrounds Earth inevitably distorts visual observations, and clouds can make observations impossible. Putting the telescope outside the atmosphere gets around those challenges.

The Webb telescope should last at least 5.5 years, though hopes are that it will keep producing new images for far longer. NASA has been cautious about releasing optimistic estimates.

Fuel is the biggest limiting factor, and that looks very good indeed. The launch and initial trajectory was as close to perfect as you could reasonably get, far better than most projections suggested it would be. NASA and the European Space Agency, whose rocket launched Webb, sank a pool shot from a million miles away. That saved a lot of fuel.

“I believe 20 years is a completely realistic expectation,” Thomas said.

A just-released commissioning report suggested the same, concluding “it is clear that the remaining propellant will last for more than 20 years of mission lifetime.”

Thomas thinks it likely children born now will spend their scientific careers studying Webb’s data. And the most exciting hint about what that data could include was in the least-attractive image released Tuesday.

The image showed a spectrograph, a wavy line used to analyze the atmosphere of a planet Webb looked at. The chart showed water. It’s probably steam, given the planet’s proximity to its parent star.

But similar charts of other planets could eventually show other components. If one found, say chlorophyll, the implications would be massive. Chloryphyll, you see, is only produced by life.

Such possibilities are, for now, just that. Only possibilities. But the work begun with Webb’s commissioning and first images will be that of a generation.

“A young person now will have their life dominated by continuous science news from Webb,” Thomas said.

And that news could contain some very big headlines indeed.

— Information from the Associated Press contributed to this story