Eau Claire, WI

UW-EC professor reacts to 'astonishing' Webb images

By Matt Milner Leader-Telegram staff
Leader-Telegram
Leader-Telegram
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A7qR1_0gdGJ2NS00
What looks much like craggy mountains on a moonlit evening is actually the "Cosmic Cliffs," the edge of a star-forming region in the Carina Nebula. Captured by the Near-Infrared Camera on NASA's James Webb Space Telescope, this image reveals previously obscured areas of star birth. Space Telescope Science Institute

EAU CLAIRE — Professor Paul Thomas was exactly where you might have expected him to be Tuesday morning: glued to NASA’s broadcast of the first full-color images from the Webb Space Telescope. A couple of hours later you could still hear the grin in his voice.

“The Webb is a beautiful thing,” he said. ”I thought it was fantastic. We’ve waited a very long time for this telescope.”

The reveal, which was teased Monday evening with a single image, is one of the biggest events in astronomy in decades. The pictures show the most distant galaxies ever seen, both in terms of distance and age.

Distance is easy to understand. Bringing distant objects into closer view is what telescopes do. But time? Remember, light does take time to travel from one point to another. Even sunlight is about eight minutes old when it reaches Earth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05JjDE_0gdGJ2NS00
UW-Eau Claire astronomy professor Paul Thomas stands by a telescope on the roof of Phillips Hall at the university in 2017. Thomas credits the Apollo program for his field of planetary science. UW-Eau Claire photo

A light year is a measure of distance. It’s how far light can travel in a 12-month period. The famed Hubble Space Telescope can peer at objects as much as 12.8 billion light years away, meaning the light left them that long ago. The Webb’s first look topped that, looking back 13 billion years. And that’s not the limit.

“Every image is a new discovery and each will give humanity a view of humanity we’ve never seen before,” NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said Tuesday in an Associated Press report.

Thomas, professor of physics and astronomy at UW-Eau Claire, was thrilled to see the new images. He largely grew up under a different sky, having received both his bachelor’s degree and doctorate from Australian universities. But what was revealed Tuesday was a look no one on Earth had ever seen.

Comparisons with Hubble are inevitable, but they’re not necessarily fair. The two telescopes are products of different eras and technologies. Hubble was a phenomenal achievement. The telescope, launched in 1990, is in near Earth orbit. It’s close enough multiple Space Shuttle missions made repairs and tweaks.

Webb is much further out — nearly 1 million miles away from us. It’s at a spot where the gravity from Earth and the Sun balance out, meaning it can remain stable with very little correction. But it also means no repair missions.

“What Hubble taught us is [repairs] were sort of a chimera,” Thomas said. The cost of the multiple trips to work on the telescope could have funded a new one. But Hubble captured people’s imaginations in a way few astronomical endeavors ever do. In a very real sense, Webb was built on Hubble’s legacy.

Thomas said the point Webb is at has been used for some observations, but nothing as ambitious as this. Beyond the increasingly crowded low Earth orbit, Webb can avoid interference and keep its heat shield to the sun with few adjustments.

Webb is also much bigger than Hubble. The sun shield is about the size of a tennis court, and the whole assembly is about three stories tall. The array of 18 segments that make up its primary mirror have a 6.5 meter diameter. Hubble’s mirror, by comparison, is 2.4 meters.

But Thomas said the mass of Webb and Hubble are very similar. Advances in materials and design allowed the new telescope to be lighter by volume. It unfolded “like origami,” he said, even as it sped away from Earth.

Why put a telescope in orbit in the first place, though? Land-based telescopes have done phenomenal work for centuries, and continue to do so. The answer comes down to what makes this planet inhabitable: the atmosphere.

The air that surrounds Earth inevitably distorts visual observations, and clouds can make observations impossible. Putting the telescope outside the atmosphere gets around those challenges.

The Webb telescope should last at least 5.5 years, though hopes are that it will keep producing new images for far longer. NASA has been cautious about releasing optimistic estimates.

Fuel is the biggest limiting factor, and that looks very good indeed. The launch and initial trajectory was as close to perfect as you could reasonably get, far better than most projections suggested it would be. NASA and the European Space Agency, whose rocket launched Webb, sank a pool shot from a million miles away. That saved a lot of fuel.

“I believe 20 years is a completely realistic expectation,” Thomas said.

A just-released commissioning report suggested the same, concluding “it is clear that the remaining propellant will last for more than 20 years of mission lifetime.”

Thomas thinks it likely children born now will spend their scientific careers studying Webb’s data. And the most exciting hint about what that data could include was in the least-attractive image released Tuesday.

The image showed a spectrograph, a wavy line used to analyze the atmosphere of a planet Webb looked at. The chart showed water. It’s probably steam, given the planet’s proximity to its parent star.

But similar charts of other planets could eventually show other components. If one found, say chlorophyll, the implications would be massive. Chloryphyll, you see, is only produced by life.

Such possibilities are, for now, just that. Only possibilities. But the work begun with Webb’s commissioning and first images will be that of a generation.

“A young person now will have their life dominated by continuous science news from Webb,” Thomas said.

And that news could contain some very big headlines indeed.

— Information from the Associated Press contributed to this story

IN THIS ARTICLE
WEAU-TV 13

Menomonie man who didn’t show up for trial Tuesday in custody

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Menomonie Police Department said Tuesday night that a man they were searching for who failed to show up for his jury trial Tuesday morning is in custody. In an updated Facebook post Tuesday at 10:04 p.m., the Police Department said that 23-year-old Jesse D. Nelson...
MENOMONIE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Sheriff’s Office: Missing Ettrick man found safe

WHITEHALL, Wis. (WEAU) - A man who was reported missing a month ago is found safe, according to the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office. 28-year-old Derek Stawarz was reporting missing on June 14 and was last seen in the Town of Seymour in Eau Claire County. In a missing person...
TREMPEALEAU COUNTY, WI
WSAW

Body found in ditch in Taylor County

TAYLOR COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found in a ditch Saturday morning. The sheriff’s office received a report of what appeared to be a body in a ditch near the Black River Bridge on Cty Hwy O in the town of Little Black. When deputies arrived on scene, they confirmed a middle-aged white man was lying in the ditch near the water. They determined he was dead.
TAYLOR COUNTY, WI
wwisradio.com

Fleeing Driver Leads Authorities On 20-Miles Pursuit In Vernon County

A fleeing driver is accused of leading deputies on a 20-mile pursuit in Vernon County last week. The deputies had been looking for 37-year-old Aaron M. Trumble. He was wanted in Eau Claire as part of a sexual assault investigation. W-K-B-T/T-V reports that deputies say Trumble wouldn’t pull over when they tried to conduct a traffic stop last Thursday. Finally, a “rolling roadblock maneuver” was used to force him to the side of the road. He’s being held at the Vernon County Detention Center on felony charges of fleeing and eluding.
VERNON COUNTY, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Eau Claire woman arrested after leading Jackson County law enforcement on 120 MPH chase

TOWNSHIP OF ADAMS, Wis. (WKBT) — Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 42-year-old Eau Claire woman after a 12 mile chase Wednesday. Authorities responded around 3 p.m. to a call of a vehicle on fire on the shoulder of I-94 in Adams. Behind the responders assisting, a driver — Katie Carpenter — accelerated quickly through the scene, narrowly missing some responders, according to a news release.
JACKSON COUNTY, WI
CBS Minnesota

1 dies of overdose in western Wisconsin, authorities search for man who fled scene

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. -- Authorities in western Wisconsin are searching for a person of interest believed to be connected to the drug overdose death of a 32-year-old.According to the Barron County Sheriff's Department, Crystal Braden was pronounced dead at a residence just east of Rice Lake shortly after 11 p.m. Wednesday. Deputies believe Braden died of a heroin overdose.While officials were attempting livesaving measures, 37-year-old Chris Skar fled the scene. He has a warrant out for his arrest, and deputies are asking anyone with information to contact the Barron County Sheriff's Department at 715-537-3106.
BARRON COUNTY, WI
