Redstone officials don’t want the public to worry if they notice a larger-than-usual plume of smoke billowing from somewhere on post this week. It’s all part of the plan. The Tactical Missile System Safety Division from Aviation and Missile Command will be conducting a test that’s required for all explosive articles that are planned to be shipped over the road or through the air, and will ensure the item is in compliance with the nation’s Intensive Munitions Law, according to an Army spokesman.

HUNTSVILLE, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO