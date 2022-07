July 13, 2022– El Paso County Department of Public Works has contracted with Martin Marietta Materials for the 2022 Asphalt Overlay Contract. Martin Marietta Materials will begin milling and paving operations on Woodmen Road the evening of July 17 and is anticipated to take thirteen (13) working days to complete, weather permitting. Night work operations are planned to take place from approximately 7:00 p.m. through 6:00 a.m.

EL PASO COUNTY, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO