In early June, Rep. Mike Bost’s (R-IL) office sent out an urgent statement about the potential loss of a lesser known wing at Scott Air Force Base. Bost, a Republican from Murphysboro, sounded the alarm on an Air Force proposal to stop funding the C-40 aircraft attached to the 932nd Airlift Wing, which has been stationed at Scott AFB since 2007. It sometimes takes the back seat to the higher profile 375th Air Mobility Wing and U.S. Transportation Command, but the 932nd plays a unique role.

