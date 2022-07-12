ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Raskin: 'American carnage is Donald Trump's true legacy'

MSNBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRep. Jamie Raskin D-Md., delivered his closing statement where he referenced Donald Trump’s inaugural address,...

www.msnbc.com

MSNBC

Michael Cohen: ‘Donald Trump is the greatest grifter in the history of the United States’

From Big Lie to Big Rip-off: The Trump campaign’s fundraising tactics are in the spotlight this week after the January 6th hearings exposed a fake “Official Election Defense Fund” that raised $250 million to pay for legal fees to overturn the 2020 presidential election results. Michael Cohen, Donald Trump’s former personal attorney, host of ‘Mea Culpa,’ and principal at Crisis-X, tells Michael Steele that Trump is a “menace.” “It’s sad to see that there are so many people out there that have so much faith in him, after they see exactly what is going on.”June 18, 2022.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

MAGA 'hearsay' defense crumbles as Jan. 6 panel beats another Trump aide

Donald Trump and his allies are on edge as former Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone is set to testify before the Jan. 6 committee under oath. MSNBC’s Ari Melber breaks down the significance of Cipollone’s testimony and Trump’s failed ploy to brand the previous testimony provided to the committee as “hearsay.”July 7, 2022.
POTUS
Newsweek

'Heartbroken' Ivanka Trump Mourns Mother Ivana as Details Emerge on Death

Ivanka Trump mourned her mother Ivana Trump on social media Thursday as new details about circumstances of the 73-year-old's death emerged. Ivana Trump, the Czech-born ex-wife of former President Donald Trump and the mother of Ivanka, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, was found dead at her New York City home on Thursday afternoon. Ivana's body was discovered following a report of cardiac arrest at her address, with law enforcement officials saying later in the day that there did "not appear to be any criminality" involved.
Jamie Raskin
Person
Donald Trump
MSNBC

Another Trump lawyer publicly turns against his former client

Among the amazing things about Donald Trump’s presidency is the number of prominent officials from his team who've ended up denouncing him. These were key members of the administration who worked closely with Trump, saw how he made decisions, learned how he processed information, and ultimately concluded they didn’t want to have anything to do with the former president.
POTUS
MSNBC

Trump coup exposed: Midnight military meeting led Trump to Jan. 6 rally, Navarro plot

The 7th Jan. 6th hearing unleashed new details on the shady, ‘off the books” meeting with Trump and controversial figures Sidney Powell and the CEO of Overstock which reportedly centered on the extreme plot to order the military to help steal the election. In Pat Cipollone’s testimony he claimed to not understand how they got into the White House, asking immediately ‘Who are you?’ when entering to break up the meeting. As The Beat previously reported, an aide of Peter Navarro allegedly let in these plotters who were not cleared to be in the White House. Navarro, the normally loud Trump warrior, told Ari Melber he had “no comment on that” meeting. July 14, 2022.
POTUS
MSNBC

John Brennan: 'If I was still in government, I would not have supported a visit to Saudi Arabia'

Former CIA Director John Brennan joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss President Biden’s Middle East trip and the President’s decision to meet with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman following the murder of Jamal Khashoggi by associates of the Crown Prince in 2018. “If I was still in government, I would not have supported a visit to Saudi Arabia if it involved a meeting with Mohammed bin Salman because of his very awful human rights records. Not just with Khashoggi, but with others,” says Brennan. July 13, 2022.
POTUS
MSNBC

With his newest declaration, Joe Manchin proves his critics right

Over the course of the last year, as Democratic negotiations over the White House’s Build Back Better agenda have unfolded, Sen. Joe Manchin has faced plenty of criticisms, though plenty of observers have pushed a notable defense. Indeed, for months, many Capitol Hill observers have espoused a specific school...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Former Oath Keepers leader asked member to create deck of cards showing politicians group would ‘take out’

Former spokesman for the Oath Keepers, Jason Van Tatenhove, described being asked by the president of the group, Stewart Rhodes, to create a deck of cards that would show different politicians and judges to “take out.” Rhodes wanted the deck to include Hillary Clinton as the “Queen of Hearts.” Tatenhove said he refused to do the project.July 12, 2022.
POLITICS
NBC News

Former White House attorney Ty Cobb: ‘Big Lie has been good only for Trump’

Ty Cobb is no stranger to former President Donald Trump. An accomplished attorney with a signature handlebar mustache, Cobb served in the Trump White House from 2017-2018, where he led the internal response to special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation. Cobb proved to be an influential adviser during his...
POTUS

