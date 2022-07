Former South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh has been charged with murder in connection with the deaths of his wife and son, regional officials said Thursday. Per WYFF, the Colleton County Grand Jury has indicted the already jailed Murdaugh on two counts of murder and two weapon possession counts over the killings of wife Maggie and son Paul. Due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson did not immediately go into further detail about how the months-long investigation was ultimately able to connect Murdaugh with the killings.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO