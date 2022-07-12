ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheney: Justice Dept. informed after Trump tried to call upcoming witness

Cover picture for the articleRanking member Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., said at the end of her closing statement that...

Business Insider

Liz Cheney says the January 6 panel won't 'stand by' and let 'men who are claiming executive privilege' attack Cassidy Hutchinson's character

During an ABC interview, Cheney dismissed attacks on Hutchinson's testimony by anonymous sources."The Committee is not going to stand by and watch her character be assassinated," she said. Rep. Liz Cheney in an interview that aired on Sunday reaffirmed her confidence in former Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson's testimony...
The Independent

Voices: The mystery of Liz Cheney’s missing January 6 witness — and what the DOJ should do next

The latest hearing by the House select committee investigating the Capitol riot did not yield as many explosive revelations as the session with Cassidy Hutchinson two weeks ago. Nevertheless, the hearing did show that many far-right activists and commentators viewed Donald Trump’s tweet inviting his supporters to a “big protest” on 6 January – and promising them it “will be wild” – as a call to arms.Similarly, the hearing demonstrated that even after many of Trump’s advisers had told him he had exhausted his options, a gaggle of the president’s most extreme enablers – including Sidney Powell, Michael Flynn and...
MSNBC

Trump coup exposed: Midnight military meeting led Trump to Jan. 6 rally, Navarro plot

The 7th Jan. 6th hearing unleashed new details on the shady, ‘off the books” meeting with Trump and controversial figures Sidney Powell and the CEO of Overstock which reportedly centered on the extreme plot to order the military to help steal the election. In Pat Cipollone’s testimony he claimed to not understand how they got into the White House, asking immediately ‘Who are you?’ when entering to break up the meeting. As The Beat previously reported, an aide of Peter Navarro allegedly let in these plotters who were not cleared to be in the White House. Navarro, the normally loud Trump warrior, told Ari Melber he had “no comment on that” meeting. July 14, 2022.
The Atlantic

Kevin McCarthy, Have You No Sense of Decency?

In the last few minutes of today’s January 6 committee hearing, Representative Liz Cheney presented evidence of possible witness intimidation. Several witnesses, she reported, had received messages from shadowy persons purportedly close to former President Donald Trump that implicitly warned of consequences to follow if those witnesses told the truth about his conduct.
MSNBC

Former Oath Keepers leader asked member to create deck of cards showing politicians group would ‘take out’

Former spokesman for the Oath Keepers, Jason Van Tatenhove, described being asked by the president of the group, Stewart Rhodes, to create a deck of cards that would show different politicians and judges to “take out.” Rhodes wanted the deck to include Hillary Clinton as the “Queen of Hearts.” Tatenhove said he refused to do the project.July 12, 2022.
MSNBC

The parts of the Jan. 6 plot Team Trump tried to keep under wraps

Donald Trump made little effort to hide his intentions about his 2020 defeat, even before it happened. In the run up to Election Day, the sitting president routinely said, for example, that he was prepared to reject the results based on whether he liked the outcome or not. All of this played out in public, for everyone to see.
