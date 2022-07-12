ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Lions Need 'Much Better Injury Luck' in 2022

By John Maakaron
AllLions
AllLions
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eJ5eX_0gdGD18d00

Detroit Lions were dealt a rough hand in regards to members of the roster getting injured in 2021.

The ability to properly evaluate the Detroit Lions' roster last season was severely impacted by the rash of injuries suffered by key players on both sides of the football.

Losing cornerback Jeff Okudah to an Achilles injury so early in the season impeded the ability of the secondary to gel properly.

A young player like undrafted rookie free agent Jerry Jacobs was given his opportunity to fill in at cornerback. He took full advantage of the playing time to get acclimated in defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn's system.

Unfortunately, he also was lost for the remainder of the season with a serious knee injury.

The expected starting offensive line never played a single snap together in 2021.

Center Frank Ragnow missed 13 games last year, due to a toe injury that required surgery.

© Junfu Han via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Jared Goff, Taylor Decker, T.J. Hockenson and D'Andre Swift also missed game action dealing with various ailments.

In a recent article summarizing summer concerns for all 32 NFL teams, The Athletic listed the Lions' extensive injury issues and when the players who missed significant time will return as being the primary issues to pay attention to presently.

"How many of their injured players will be ready to go by August? It’ll likely be longer before first-round pick Jameson Williams receives full clearance on his injured knee; the Lions expect him to open camp on the PUP list," Burke writes. "But, what about DE Romeo Okwara (Achilles)? Or corners Jeff Okudah (Achilles) and Jerry Jacobs (knee)? Those are potentially key pieces on a defense that was outmatched and undermanned throughout last season."

Burke continued, "Keep in mind, too, that the Lions’ top O-line didn’t play a single regular-season snap together in 2021. This team needs much better injury luck in ’22."

Training camp is set to begin in two weeks. At that time, a better picture will be created regarding how the rehabilitation process went for members of the Lions' roster.

NFL Rookies With Big Impact Potential (; 1:31)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Chiefs Focus News And More.

The Chiefs Secret Weapon?

Derek Dietz @OriginalMrDietz Chiefs Focus @ChiefsFocus. Most fans knew the 2022 Draft would be defense heavy for the Chiefs. We all knew Corner, Edge, and Safety were weak spots on the team and ones that must be addressed early and often. The one pick that flew under the radar was the pick of Wisconsin Linebacker Leo Chenal.
KANSAS CITY, MO
On3.com

JaMarcus Russell calls out Cam Newton, Matthew Stafford, Sam Bradford

JaMarcus Russell may be the consensus biggest bust in NFL history, but he isn’t being shy about calling out other quarterbacks who didn’t live up to their potential. As NFL experts and front office personnel use Russell as an example of why rookie contracts needed to be amended, the former LSU star called out Sam Bradford, Matthew Stafford and Cam Newton during an appearance on The Pivot Podcast.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Ndamukong Suh drawing interest from 3 teams

Veteran defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh is still in the hunt for a new team, but a report says he has at least three interested parties. The Cleveland Browns, Minnesota Vikings, and Los Angeles Raiders have shown at least some interest in Suh, according to Tyler Dragon of USA Today. Suh is expected to wait until close to the start of training camp to make a decision on a new team.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Football
Detroit, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Football
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Popculture

Miami Dolphins Prepared to Offer Super Bowl Champion Coach $100 Million Contract

The Miami Dolphins were ready to make a huge move in order to become a champion. As reported by the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, the Dolphins were set to offer former New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton a $100 million contract to coach the team. It would have been the second known $100 million contract in NFL history with the first being, Jon Gruden, with the Oakland Raiders, according to CBS Sports.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Detroit Lions#Achilles#Imagn Content Services#Llc Jared Goff#Athletic
The Spun

Sean Payton Is Believed To Have Interest In 3 NFL Teams

Shortly after the 2021 regular season ended, Sean Payton stepped down from his role as the head coach of the Saints. His future in the NFL is unclear at this time, but it's evident that teams are interested in his services. According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, the...
NFL
Yardbarker

The Detroit Lions Can Be A Playoff Team

The Detroit Lions have had a rough past 30 years. There have been the highs of record breaking receivers and winning seasons. There have also been the lows of playoff heartbreak and long losing streaks. Oh and the infamous 0-16 season. The Lions hit another reset button last year when they traded long time QB Matthew Stafford and went into full rebuild mode hoping this time would be different. While some people doubt, I think this time is different. So different that the Detroit Lions can be a playoff team this year.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Cowboys unlikely to reach contract agreement with key player

The Dallas Cowboys appear poised to head into the regular season with a key player on the franchise tag. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Cowboys are unlikely to reach a long-term contract agreement with tight end Dalton Schultz prior to Friday’s 4 p.m. deadline. As a result, Schultz will play on the franchise tag for $10.9 million.
DALLAS, TX
Cowboys Country

Cowboys Roster Moves Include RB Cut NFL Tracker

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys continue to be newsmakers when it comes to roster-building. Updated by the minute, our Dallas Cowboys 2021 NFL Transaction Tracker: News and views on the roster-building effort. JULY 14 RB CUT As CowboysSI.com was first to report, Malik Jefferson has signed on with Dallas, and...
DALLAS, TX
CBS Sports

Baker Mayfield admits he was 'shocked' about not being in Browns' plans for 2022

It's not hyperbole to say that Baker Mayfield has been the greatest quarterback in Browns history this millennium. This time a year ago, the former No. 1 overall pick was fresh off a season where he helped break Cleveland's playoff drought (hadn't reached the postseason since 2002) and hand them a playoff victory for the first time since 1994. In that winning effort, he tossed three touchdowns and boasted a 115 passer rating.
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

Derek Carr on Davante Adams: We both went “all in” to play together again

Davante Adams turned down more money from the Packers and requested a trade to the Raiders instead. The All-Pro receiver confirmed last month he wanted to reunite with his best friend, Derek Carr, and move closer to his native California. Carr then agreed to an extension that fully guaranteed him...
NFL
AllLions

AllLions

Detroit, MI
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

AllLions is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Detroit Lions

 https://www.si.com/nfl/lions

Comments / 0

Community Policy