Liverpool's 2022/23 Season: What Does The Season Have In Store For Each Of Jurgen Klopp's Reds? | Part One

By Damon Carr
LFCTransferRoom
 3 days ago

Pre-season is an opportunity for the Liverpool players to stake a claim for the first-team places. Following today's 4-0 loss to Manchester United, LFCTR take a look at each player and what this 2022/23 season has in store for them.

Part one includes Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Calvin Ramsay and Joel Matip.

Alisson Becker

The best goalkeeper in the world was arguably Liverpool's best player last season. Jurgen Klopp's high line only works because of the Brazilian no.1. The amount of one on ones he made last season were just as important as every goal Mohamed Salah scored.

I expect nothing but the same from Alisson this time around. Hopefully, he will have less one to ones to make, but knowing that he is there gives the fans and the players around him confidence.

IMAGO / PA Images

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Another incredible performance last season and he will only get better. The level Trent has hit at such a young age is a frightening reality for rivals, this season will be more of the same.

This season, the scouser will once again be amongst the names when it comes to the individual awards in May. With Darwin Nunez now as a target in the middle, breaking more records will be inevitable.

Calvin Ramsay

Ramsay has come in to be a backup to Trent Alexander-Arnold and that's exactly what he will be. However, the youngster has plenty of ability and will show it when called upon.

Jurgen Klopp tends to play his fringe players in the cups, which where we will see Scotsman’s talent flourish. He will be a standout player when it comes to these matches, which can only do the squad and his right-back competition good.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Joel Matip

Joel Matip was sensational last season, not only in defence but making forward runs like a prime Zidane. Despite facing tough competition in Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez, he continued to step up and be first choice for Jurgen Klopp.

This season, Matip will have to keep up that form or may face some time on the bench. It will be an important year for the defender, which could either be a trigger to a new contract or his last in the famous red.

