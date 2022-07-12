ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is The Most Historic Landmark In California

By Jason Hall
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Alcatraz Island isbeing credited as the most historic landmark in California.

Reader's Digest compiled a list of the most historic landmark in each state , which included the maximum security prison turned museum as the top choice for California.

"What did Al Capone, ' Machine Gun ' Kelly , and Alvin Karpis (aka “Public Enemy No. 1”) all have in common? They were prisoners at Alcatraz , a former federal penitentiary that’s now a popular tourist attraction," Reader's Digest 's Amanda Tarlton wrote. "Take a ferry across the San Francisco Bay to 'the Rock' to spend a day exploring the abandoned cells which were full of famous criminals in the 1930s. You can even go on a chilling after-dark tour… no 'get out of jail free' card required. Don’t miss the most historic hotel in every state ."

Here's Reader's Digest 's full list of the most historic landmarks in every state:

  1. Alabama- Ivy Green
  2. Alaska- Baranof Castle
  3. Arizona- Lowell Observatory
  4. Arkansas- Central High School
  5. California- Alcatraz Island
  6. Colorado- Mesa Verde National Park
  7. Connecticut- The Charles W. Morgan
  8. Delaware- Old Swedes Church
  9. Florida- Venetian Pool
  10. Georgia- Martin Luther King Jr. National Historic Site
  11. Hawaii- Iolani Palace
  12. Idaho- Cataldo Mission
  13. Illinois- Abraham Lincoln Home
  14. Indiana- Soldiers and Sailors Monument
  15. Iowa- Amana Colonies
  16. Kansas- Hollenberg Pony Express Station
  17. Kentucky- Churchill Downs
  18. Louisiana- Cabildo
  19. Maine- Wadsworth-Longfellow House
  20. Maryland- Fort McHenry
  21. Massachusetts- Plymouth Rock
  22. Michigan- Fort Mackinac
  23. Minnesota- Mill City Museum
  24. Mississippi- Old Mississippi State Capitol
  25. Missouri- Anheuser-Busch Brewery
  26. Montana- Butte Historic District
  27. Nebraska- Arbor Lodge State Historical Park
  28. Nevada- Hoover Dam
  29. New Hampshire- Canterbury Shaker Village
  30. New Jersey- Sandy Hook Lighthouse
  31. New Mexico- Palace of the Governors
  32. New York- Ellis Island
  33. North Carolina- Wright Brothers National Museum
  34. North Dakota- Fort Union Trading Post
  35. Ohio- Cincinnati Zoo
  36. Oklahoma- Honey Springs Battlefield
  37. Oregon- Fort Rock Cave
  38. Pennsylvania- Liberty Bell
  39. Rhode Island- Slater Mill
  40. South Carolina- Fort Sumter
  41. South Dakota- Mount Rushmore
  42. Tennessee- Graceland
  43. Texas- The Alamo
  44. Utah- Temple Square
  45. Vermont- Calvin Coolidge Homestead
  46. Virginia- Arlington National Cemetery
  47. Washington- Chinook Point
  48. West Virginia- The Greenbrier
  49. Wisconsin- Little White Schoolhouse
  50. Wyoming- Independence Rock

spectrumnews1.com

LA, OC home sellers dropping prices amid real estate slump

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Southern California Home sellers are cutting the asking prices for their listed homes. A new Redfin report found that nearly 40% of home sellers in Orange County and 30% in Los Angeles dropped their listing asking price in June, as the real estate market cools amid soaring mortgage rates and rising inventory. In Riverside, 36% of sellers cut the price of their homes last month.
LOS ANGELES, CA
redlandscommunitynews.com

Mission to protect Santa Ana River Wash habitat continues

Just the words “Santa Ana” connote dryness. The Santa Ana winds sweep through Southern California, whipping around dust and brush, propelling the region into fire season. The Santa Ana River Wash, also, is dry for much of the year. While dryness conjures imagery of wilted plants, arid desert landscapes and brittle sunbaked animal skeletons, the Santa Ana River Wash is flush with life — you just have to know what to look for.
SANTA ANA, CA
foxla.com

Three small earthquakes strike Southern California

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. - Three small earthquakes were reported Thursday in Southern California. A 4.6 magnitude earthquake struck near Ridgecrest around 6:19 p.m. Its depth was recorded at 6.5 km and struck about 7.8 miles northeast of Ridgecrest. Another small earthquake was reported in San Bernardino County Thursday –...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
CBS News

Look at This: Los Angeles Aqueduct

Desmond Shaw shows us one of the most important elements of life in California, the Los Angeles Aqueduct. The watercourse carries water to the region from over 100 miles away, providing one-third of the water in Los Angeles County.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
sunnews.org

California public schools are facing a future with fewer students

Declining enrollment is impacting public K-12 campuses across California. For the first time in two decades, overall enrollment statewide dropped below 6 million students in 2021, EdSource reported in April. Fewer students are attending public schools in coastal counties. In Orange County, enrollment dropped by more than 45,000 students over...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS LA

Convoy of big rigs slow traffic on LA freeways in protest of gig worker law

A convoy of big rig trucks are causing delays on Los Angeles freeways in protest of California legislation that is reclassifying truck drivers as gig workers. According to the California Highway Patrol, lanes are open, but traffic is moving slowly. The convoy has caused delays on the Vincent Thomas Bridge between Long Beach and San Pedro, and the 110 and 710 freeways. Meanwhile, some drivers stayed behind to picket the entrance to the port complex.The work stoppage is expected to last 24 hours.The truckers are protesting AB 5, which is also known as the gig worker law, which took effect...
LOS ANGELES, CA
POLITICO

Orange County was the heart of California conservatism. Now it’s up for grabs.

Once the heart of conservatism in California, Orange County has become a true battleground where either party can win. In 2018, every congressional district that touched Orange County elected a Democrat to the House, but some of those seats turned Republican again in 2020. Although Democratic registration overtook Republicans in 2019, the margin is still close — about 4 points — and a quarter of voters are registered without a party preference. This year’s House races are even tighter after California’s redistricting, which put four Orange County incumbents running in newly drawn districts. As many as five competitive House races will unfold in Orange County this year.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
holtvilletribune.com

Free Dumpster Disposal Event at Caltrans Facilities

IMPERIAL COUNTY ― The California Department of Transportation welcomes the public to bring non-hazardous, unwanted items to the Dump Day Events in Brawley and El Centro. Caltrans will have staff on-site to accept approved debris free of charge on Saturday, July 16 between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m. (or until capacity is reached at the site).
EL CENTRO, CA
spectrumnews1.com

After raising $1 billion, Avanath goes on an affordable housing shopping spree

YORBA LINDA, Calif. — After raising more than $1 billion in investment capital, Avanath Capital Management looks to expand its affordable housing portfolio. The Orange County-based affordable housing developer and operator recently purchased a 44-unit income-restricted apartment in Yorba Linda for $11 million, following the company's premise of buying a quality affordable housing product in high-quality areas.
YORBA LINDA, CA
Politics
kcrw.com

Go to Trader Joe’s, avoid Sprouts, for cheaper groceries in LA

Record inflation is hitting consumer pocketbooks hard, and in Southern California, basic groceries are nearly 11% more expensive than last year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Los Angeles Times staff writer Hugo Martin recently visited major supermarkets across the city to find out where you can spend less.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Two earthquakes strike near the Salton Sea just before Noon

The USGS recorded two small earthquakes that struck near the Salton Sea just before Noon. The largest was a magnitude 3.3, which was recorded at 11:54 a.m. The second quake was M 2.5, which also struck at 11:54, according to the USGS. There was a third small earthquake that struck Southern California after Noon. At The post Two earthquakes strike near the Salton Sea just before Noon appeared first on KESQ.
LYTLE CREEK, CA
