This Is The Most Historic Landmark In California
Alcatraz Island isbeing credited as the most historic landmark in California.
Reader's Digest compiled a list of the most historic landmark in each state , which included the maximum security prison turned museum as the top choice for California.
"What did Al Capone, ' Machine Gun ' Kelly , and Alvin Karpis (aka “Public Enemy No. 1”) all have in common? They were prisoners at Alcatraz , a former federal penitentiary that’s now a popular tourist attraction," Reader's Digest 's Amanda Tarlton wrote. "Take a ferry across the San Francisco Bay to 'the Rock' to spend a day exploring the abandoned cells which were full of famous criminals in the 1930s. You can even go on a chilling after-dark tour… no 'get out of jail free' card required. Don’t miss the most historic hotel in every state ."
Here's Reader's Digest 's full list of the most historic landmarks in every state:
- Alabama- Ivy Green
- Alaska- Baranof Castle
- Arizona- Lowell Observatory
- Arkansas- Central High School
- California- Alcatraz Island
- Colorado- Mesa Verde National Park
- Connecticut- The Charles W. Morgan
- Delaware- Old Swedes Church
- Florida- Venetian Pool
- Georgia- Martin Luther King Jr. National Historic Site
- Hawaii- Iolani Palace
- Idaho- Cataldo Mission
- Illinois- Abraham Lincoln Home
- Indiana- Soldiers and Sailors Monument
- Iowa- Amana Colonies
- Kansas- Hollenberg Pony Express Station
- Kentucky- Churchill Downs
- Louisiana- Cabildo
- Maine- Wadsworth-Longfellow House
- Maryland- Fort McHenry
- Massachusetts- Plymouth Rock
- Michigan- Fort Mackinac
- Minnesota- Mill City Museum
- Mississippi- Old Mississippi State Capitol
- Missouri- Anheuser-Busch Brewery
- Montana- Butte Historic District
- Nebraska- Arbor Lodge State Historical Park
- Nevada- Hoover Dam
- New Hampshire- Canterbury Shaker Village
- New Jersey- Sandy Hook Lighthouse
- New Mexico- Palace of the Governors
- New York- Ellis Island
- North Carolina- Wright Brothers National Museum
- North Dakota- Fort Union Trading Post
- Ohio- Cincinnati Zoo
- Oklahoma- Honey Springs Battlefield
- Oregon- Fort Rock Cave
- Pennsylvania- Liberty Bell
- Rhode Island- Slater Mill
- South Carolina- Fort Sumter
- South Dakota- Mount Rushmore
- Tennessee- Graceland
- Texas- The Alamo
- Utah- Temple Square
- Vermont- Calvin Coolidge Homestead
- Virginia- Arlington National Cemetery
- Washington- Chinook Point
- West Virginia- The Greenbrier
- Wisconsin- Little White Schoolhouse
- Wyoming- Independence Rock
