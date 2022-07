BUHLER, Kan. — Enrollment is underway for the Buhler USD 313 Ad Astra Virtual Academy for the approaching school year. The offsite school offers students the opportunity to learn from home. Last year, the academy served about 80 students, more than half of them at the high-school level. Some students were from as far away as Garden City and nearly 30 students came from McPherson.

BUHLER, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO