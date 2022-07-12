ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Ridge, IL

5 workers taken to hospital after receiving electric shocks, fall from 25 feet

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUPDATE 4:15 P.M. - LaSalle County Sheriff Adam Diss says in a release that contractors were working on ladders at a residence in the 1400 block of North 1659th Road when they hit a power line with a piece of aluminum gutter. Diss says...

starvedrock.media

One Electrocution Victim Near Streator Released From A Hospital

Some good news to report following a scary workplace accident outside Streator. One of the five workers electrocuted Tuesday morning while doing gutter work is out of the hospital. The high school track coach of Daniel Moser says Moser was injured in the accident but has since been released from a hospital. Four other men were working with Moser for a gutter company out of Roanoke. One of them was flown to Peoria for treatment. No word yet on their conditions.
STREATOR, IL
1 of 5 victims home from hospital after an electrical shock

LaSalle County (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A high school student is now home from the hospital after an electrical shock and fall from some 25 feet. Dan Moser is one of five men hurt in the accident in LaSalle County Tuesday morning. Some of them have critical injuries. Deputies...
LASALLE COUNTY, IL
Coroner: Two people found shot in Peoria home Thursday

PEORIA, Ill. — We’ve confirmed with Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood that two people found dead inside a central Peoria home Thursday afternoon both sustained gunshot wounds. Of course, a precise cause of death will be determined in an autopsy, which is currently scheduled for Friday. Harwood confirmed...
PEORIA, IL
Two hospitalized after accident in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Two people were taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after a two vehicle accident. It happened at the intersection of Oakland Avenue and Madison Street. The Bloomington Fire Department says the condition of those taken to the hospital are unknown. One person did deny...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
2 dead in basement near Sheridan and Lawndale

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police responded to a crime scene Thursday afternoon regarding a man and a woman who were found dead in the basement of a home on W. Lawndale Avenue and N. Sheridan Road, Chief Eric Echevarria confirmed. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood said the man...
PEORIA, IL
Two people found dead in basement of Peoria home

UPDATE 3:10 P.M. - Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood says the two people found in the basement of the home were shot. Harwood says a man and woman were discovered, but it’s currently not known how they were related. The autopsy is scheduled for Friday. Authorities were called at...
PEORIA, IL
Victim in serious condition, 14 rounds fired in possible drive-by shooting

PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police are investigating a shooting that has left at least one person hospitalized. Police say a ShotSpotter alert came in just after 3:30 p.m. Thursday at the 1500 block of West Kettelle in South Peoria, inbetween Shelley and Louisa. Eyewitnesses claim three shots were fired...
PEORIA, IL
5 workers hurt in utility accident

Fire officials say three workers have been hospitalized in critical condition and two others in serious condition after an aluminum gutter came into contact with a power line while working on a northern Illinois home. Officials say the five workers were erecting a gutter Tuesday when it came into contact...
CHICAGO, IL
One person in serious condition after Kettelle Street shooting

UPDATE (8:52 p.m.) — According to Peoria Police Public Information Officer Semone Roth, the victim is currently in stable condition. The incident remains under investigation, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Harwood at (309) 494-8388, Tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000. PEORIA, Ill....
PEORIA, IL
Five workers electrocuted in LaSalle County

Five workers were electrocuted while working on a home in the 1400 block of N. 1659th Road in LaSalle County, north of Streator, on Tuesday. A news release from the LaSalle County Sheriff's Office says it happened when one of the contractors struck a power line which came into contact with a gutter electrocuting and knocking down five people.
LASALLE COUNTY, IL
Man from Normal killed in car crash

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 50-year-old man from Normal is dead following a crash in rural McLean County Tuesday morning. The crash happened at the intersection of Illinois Route 165 and County Road 2400 East. State troopers said that at 7:50 a.m., a car driven by Alyssa Nelson, 22 of Towanda, failed to stop at a stop sign and hit the side of a pickup truck being driven by Michael Simpsen. Simpsen’s truck left the road and overturned in a ditch, ejecting Simpsen from the truck in the process. He was pronounced dead on the scene at 8:45 p.m.
NORMAL, IL
Woman At Center Of Mendota Death Investigation Is Identified

If you've been following the story of a death investigation in Mendota, the victim's name has been released. Thirty-year-old Kelsey Zoss was found dead at around 4 o'clock Wednesday morning at a home in the 1200 block of Jefferson Street. Despite life saving measures performed by first responders, Zoss never regained consciousness and was pronounced dead at the scene.
MENDOTA, IL
Normal man dies in 2-vehicle crash in rural Towanda

Illinois State Police said the driver of a southbound car drove through a stop sign and collided with the pickup truck. Authorities said a man from Normal died Tuesday following a two-vehicle crash in Towanda Township. According to a news release from McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder, Michael Simpsen, 50,...
TOWANDA, IL
Community reacts to deadly Thursday in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A prayer of preservation was held on Peoria’s south end Thursday night. Local pastors and organizations are looking to heal Peoria through prayers. More than 20 people from different churches and organizations came together Thursday night on the corner of Griswold and Krause. “We...
PEORIA, IL
Semi Blows Tire, Causes Afternoon Traffic Backup

A blown tire is blamed for causing a semi accident that snarled traffic between Peru and La Salle. At around 12:30 Wednesday afternoon, a call went out about a single-vehicle accident on eastbound Interstate 80 between Peru and La Salle. Peru Fire Chief Jeff King says the front passenger side tire blew, causing the big rig to hit an overpass. Nobody was hurt.
PERU, IL
Catalytic converter thefts continue to batter Bloomington

Catalytic converter thefts have increased dramatically in Bloomington, according to the Bloomington Police Department. A July 9 post from the official BPD Facebook page said there had been 19 reported thefts since July 4. Over the most recent weekend, Officer Brandt Parsley said an additional 15 were called in. He also said the thefts are happening “all over the place,” not just on a couple of bad streets.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Victims, survivors of Henry Pratt mass shooting in Aurora awarded $60 million

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Survivors and victims' families in a mass shooting in Aurora have been awarded $60 million.The judgments were entered against the estate of the shooter, Gary Martin, and were split among two of the survivors, the estates of the five victims killed, and two bystanders who saw part of the shooting spree.In 2019, Martin opened fire inside the Henry Pratt Company -- killing five of his coworkers, and injuring others, including five Aurora police officers, before he was shot and killed by police.Lawsuits against Illinois State Police can now move forward. State police are being sued for failures in the FOID card system that let Martin buy a gun.
AURORA, IL
Man found dead in Mossville Caterpillar parking lot

MOSSVILLE, Ill. (WMBD) — A man was found dead in a parking lot at Caterpillar’s Mossville Engine Plant Sunday. According to Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood, deputies with the Peoria County Sheriff’s Department were called to the parking lot of CAT Mossville’s building DD for a male who was dead in his car.

