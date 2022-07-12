5 workers taken to hospital after receiving electric shocks, fall from 25 feet

Some good news to report following a scary workplace accident outside Streator. One of the five workers electrocuted Tuesday morning while doing gutter work is out of the hospital. The high school track coach of Daniel Moser says Moser was injured in the accident but has since been released from a hospital. Four other men were working with Moser for a gutter company out of Roanoke. One of them was flown to Peoria for treatment. No word yet on their conditions.

STREATOR, IL ・ 22 HOURS AGO