Professor Michael Wireman’s 25 years of teaching and a gift that will last for years to come. New England College shares many stories of students who have found their place here and have felt NEC’s impact long after they graduate. But this is the story of Professor Michael Wireman. He retired from teaching sociology and anthropology at NEC 25 years ago, and he carried NEC with him the rest of his life, even when dementia took hold and robbed him of many of his memories.

HENNIKER, NH ・ 22 HOURS AGO