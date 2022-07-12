Jake Paul: I Say a Lot of Things and I Knock People Out

Photo: Mike Stobe

Covino & Rich are in for Doug today and they land social media personality and boxer Jake Paul on the show. He says he is good for boxing because he is the kind of fighter people like to see. He talks about the possibility of facing Conor McGregor and/or Nate Diaz in the UFC. And he addresses the beef he has with his upcoming opponent, Hasim Rahman Jr.

Jake Paul: “I think the content, the $#%!-talk, and then just backing everything up, you know. I say a lot of things and then I knock people out, and that’s what the fans want to see.”