Columbus, OH

Look: Major Movement At Prominent Ohio State Team Site

By Chris Rosvoglou
The Spun
The Spun
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Major changes are being made to Buckeye Scoop, a website that covers the Ohio State Buckeyes. It was announced on Tuesday that the top employees for Buckeye Scoop are no longer part of the...

thespun.com

Comments / 0

 

The Spun

Ohio State Fans React To LeBron's Buckeye Football Post

LeBron James is ready for the college football season to start. As shared by Ohio State's Twitter page, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar posted an Instagram video hyping himself up for the Buckeyes to take the field in 2022. He's not the only one eagerly waiting for the Buckeyes to...
COLUMBUS, OH
BuckeyesNow

Ohio State Announces Themes For Several Home Games This Fall

With the season fast approaching, Ohio State has announced the themes for six of the eight home games this fall. The Buckeyes will celebrate the 20th anniversary of their 2002 national championship by welcoming members of the team back to Ohio Stadium for the season opener against Notre Dame on Sept. 3 (7:30 p.m. on ABC).
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

Ohio State football: Buckeyes predicted to land elite TE

The Ohio State football team already has one elite tight end committed to their 2023 recruiting class. Now, it looks like they are going to be adding another very soon, according to a couple of well-respected recruiting experts. Longtime Ohio recruiting guru Bill Kurelic of Bucknuts and 247Sports’ national expert...
OHIO STATE
landgrantholyland.com

Buckeyes may be on the verge of landing another 2023 target on offense

The beat goes on for the Buckeyes, as July has brought the staff plenty of good news in terms of recruiting. That momentum don’t look to be stopping any time soon. With only a few remaining spots up for grabs in the 2023 class, Ohio State’s focus is on wrapping up another top national caliber class, but having 18 guys in the fold allows the coaches to really start looking at 2024. Being able to focus on the future bodes well for the Buckeyes, but until every spot in the current cycle is signed, sealed, and delivered, enjoy the ride of what is currently ranked the top class in the country.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Position breakdown: Ohio State's defensive tackles

Our series breaking down various position groups for Ohio State entering the 2022 season continues with a look at the Buckeyes’ defensive tackles. Previously, we have analyzed OSU’s linebackers, cornerbacks and offensive line. Many fans have made comments on our message board and during the BM5 podcasts that...
OHIO STATE
FanSided

Former Ohio State basketball player gets released from team

The Ohio State basketball team had a pretty good team back in 2021. They had E.J. Liddell and Duane Washington leading the offense. Even though both players were really good, the Buckeyes still were upset by 15-seeded Oral Roberts in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. It’s been a...
OHIO STATE
92.3 WCOL

This Is The Most Supernatural City In Ohio

Have you ever wondered how supernatural your city is?. GreatLakesStakes.com determined the most supernatural cities in each state, taking into account the total number of ghost and UFO sightings per city. According to the data, Columbus is the most supernatural city in Ohio. It clocked in at 264 total sightings,...
OHIO STATE
Lima News

Wilson decries Jordan dismissal of rape case

COLUMBUS — U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan is facing calls to “apologize…or resign” from Tamie Wilson, his opponent in the upcoming midterm election, who says that Jordan “tweeted trying to silence the rape” of a 10-year-old Ohio girl.” This criticism follows the arrest of a suspect in the case, which has drawn national attention in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade.
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Are you allowed to bring a gun to the Ohio State Fair?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Concealed and open carry guns will be permitted at the Ohio State Fair that begins in two weeks, but the spokesperson for the State Highway Patrol said Wednesday that there is a catch. Lt. Nathan Dennis said this is no different than in years past, but firearms are permitted outside only. Fair […]
OHIO STATE
