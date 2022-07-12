ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Man arrested after crash kills bicyclist

By Robert Desaulniers
kezi.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEUGENE, Ore. -- A man was arrested after running over a bicyclist and driving away last night, according to the Eugene Police Department. Just before 11 p.m. last night, July 11, an Oregon State Police trooper...

www.kezi.com

Comments / 1

 

DRAIN, OR

