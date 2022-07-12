ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan County, OK

Sheriff: 'Most wanted' Texas fugitive could be in Bryan County

By KTEN News
KTEN.com
 2 days ago

BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — One of most wanted fugitives in Texas could possibly...

www.kten.com

KXII.com

Man arrested accused ‘peeping Tom’ in Bryan Co.

BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Texas man was arrested for being accused as a “peeping Tom” at the Choctaw Casino restroom Monday. Court documents said Francisco Gabriel Alfa Aquino, 22, of Sherman, held his phone over the bathroom stall and recorded the man next to him. Aquino...
BRYAN COUNTY, OK
KTEN.com

Wild chase on I-35 ends with arrest in Love County

LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — An Oklahoma City woman was booked into the Love County Detention Center early Friday morning after leading deputies on a chase with an allegedly stolen car. The sheriff's office said 30-year-old Nicolette Madison Loftis was parked on the shoulder of Interstate 35 south of...
LOVE COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Woman from Oklahoma accused of killing her 11-year-old son in New Mexico

HOBBS, N.M. — A mother from southern Oklahoma is accused of stabbing her 11-year-old son to death in New Mexico. The medical examiner said the woman from Kingston stabbed the boy multiple times and then stabbed herself. The boy survived long enough to tell investigators what happened but died at a hospital, authorities said.
HOBBS, NM
KTEN.com

Calera police search for stolen truck suspect

CALERA, Okla. (KTEN) — Calera police were searching Friday morning for a person who stole a pickup truck in Sherman. The suspect drove off from the QuikTrip across from Texoma Medical Center on U.S. 75 and fled north. Bryan County deputies were waiting for the stolen vehicle 22 miles...
CALERA, OK
Bryan County, OK
KXII.com

Alleged cockfighting operation in Atoka County

ATOKA COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) -Cockfighting is illegal in all 50 states. In Oklahoma, it is a felony to instigate or encourage cockfighting and if convicted you could face up to ten years in jail. An alleged cockfighting operation is under investigation in Atoka County, after a non-profit by the name...
ATOKA COUNTY, OK
newschannel6now.com

WFPD talks dangers of fentanyl tracings found on money

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Fentanyl continues to find its way inside homes, resulting in overdose deaths across the nation. Now, it is being found on money in the streets. There have been two confirmed cases, one in Tennessee and one in Alabama. It used to be a sign of good luck if you stumbled across money outside, but that isn’t the case anymore.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
KTUL

Northeastern Oklahoma prosecutors suspended, under investigation

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) – The Rogers County District Attorney has informed the Oklahoma Attorney General of a potential felony committed by two of his assistant district attorneys. Matt Ballard – who oversees Rogers, Mayes, and Craig counties – said in a letter to the AG he was notified of...
ROGERS COUNTY, OK
CBS DFW

North Texas psychiatrist gets license suspended after arrest

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A man known for giving advice on mental health now has his medical license taken away. Dr. David Henderson is a psychiatrist who appeared on several news outlets including CBS 11 as an expert for multiple stories regarding mental health issues. But now, he has been arrested for two separate counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for instances on March 28 and April 1 of 2022.The Texas Medical Board on Tuesday temporarily suspended Henderson's medical license.According to an affidavit the two victims were his wife and Michael Wysocki, a family law attorney who knew Henderson for years...
DALLAS, TX
KOCO

Oklahoma prosecutor pleads guilty to bribing defendants

OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. — An Oklahoma prosecutor has pleaded guilty to shocking charges. Former Ottawa County Assistant District Attorney Daniel Giraldi pleaded guilty after bribing defendants to have sex with him by giving them drugs or offering favorable rulings in court, along with accepting several other bribes. He will...
OTTAWA COUNTY, OK
KXII.com

Motorcyclist flown to hospital after Atoka Co. crash

CANEY, Okla. (KXII) - A Texas native was flown to a local hospital after crashing his motorcycle on US Highway 69 Sunday night. Oklahoma troopers said Dallas Newman, 34, of Valley View, was driving southbound around 5:20 a.m. near Caney when his motorcycle departed from the road for an unknown reason, struck the ground, and came to rest.
CANEY, OK
ABC Big 2 News

DPS identifies victims in deadly Monday night crash

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Texas Department of Public Safety has released the names of those involved in a deadly crash Monday night. The crash happened just a little after 9:00 p.m. on July 11 near SH 302 and FM 1936, just six miles of Odessa. Keethan James Gould, 40,...
ODESSA, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Oklahoma Drug Thugs Arrested in Coleman After Leaving Dog in Hot Car

COLEMAN – Three Oklahoma drug dealers were arrested in Coleman with a large amount of meth after a concerned citizen reported they had left a dog in a hot car outside the Dollar General.   According to the Coleman Police Department, on Saturday, July 9, 2022, officers of the CPD were dispatched to the Dollar General store, on the 2300 block of Commercial Ave., to investigate an allegation of Animal Cruelty by a concerned citizen. The resulting investigation resulted in a major drug bust and locating a wanted fugitive from Oklahoma. The investigation revealed that Charles Henry Tarver, Billy…
COLEMAN, TX
KFOR

Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office employee on leave after arrest

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office employee was placed on leave after she was arrested. Courtney Jordan, the Assistant Solicitor General & Tribal Liaison for the Oklahoma Attorney General, was involved in several crashes and a short police pursuit on Tuesday, according to Broken Arrow police.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
25 News KXXV and KRHD

Police: Man allegedly 'attempted to lure children' into vehicle in Gainesville

Police have issued a public awareness alert to be on the lookout for a man who allegedly "attempted to lure children" into a vehicle in Gainesville. A BOLO issued by the Gainesville Police Department was issued in an effort to locate a gray/silver in color Nissan Frontier truck with Texas license plate number GVZ8669. The alert stated the vehicle is driven by the man who attempted to lure children.
GAINESVILLE, TX
KXII.com

Man killed in fatal crash in Lamar Co.

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A man was killed in a fatal car crash in Paris Tuesday morning. Paris Police, Fire, and EMS said a male, 27, drove westbound on the 500 block of Pine Bluff Street when his Chevrolet pick-up went off the road around 5:30 a.m. The driver crashed into multiple trees and a home.
PARIS, TX
KTUL

Oklahoma could mask again amid COVID surge

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A new COVID variant, called BA.5, is causing cases to spike in Oklahoma once again. The State Department of Health says weekly case numbers have doubled over the past month and increased by a factor of 12 in the past 90 days. It's not what people want to hear, but we won't be "returning to normal" anytime soon. Dr. David L. Holden, president of the Oklahoma State Medical Association, doesn't think we ever will.
OKLAHOMA STATE

