ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Why Jimmy Garoppolo Will Request the 49ers to Release him

By Jose Luis Sanchez III
All49ers
All49ers
 3 days ago

Releasing Jimmy Garoppolo has one hurdle to overcome for the 49ers.

Passing a physical is what is required of Garoppolo, or else the 49ers will be on the hook with his injury guarantee at $7.5 million. They would still relieve themselves of ample salary cap space by letting Garoppolo go now, but why stay on the hook for some of his salary when they can just wait?

Besides, waiting also benefits the 49ers in trading Garoppolo. There currently isn't a market for him, but one could (I doubt it) arise in the coming weeks. Training camp is slated to start in just about two weeks from now, which I would expect Garoppolo to pass his physical around that time. Once he does, Garoppolo will have two options in front of him. One is to await for the 49ers to barter a trade with another team, which is a longshot. The other is to request his release, which is what he'll elect to do.

Here is why Garoppolo will request the 49ers to release him.

A trade is not suddenly going to magically appear. The Browns are his best bet and even that is a stretch. Garoppolo cannot let 2022 go to waste. He needs to play this season to up his value for 2023. That means he needs to find a new team as soon as possible following a green light on his physical. But that doesn't mean the 49ers are obligated to help him with that.

The Niners can hold onto Garoppolo for the majority of training camp and then cut him. If you're Garoppolo, it makes no sense to waste away for a month or so for a trade to materialize when you can demand a release to find a team on your own. Garoppolo becomes a much more attractive player to sign as a free agent -- not as a trade commodity.

Requesting a release is the only way the 49ers will let him go without a trade partner. San Francisco has maintained the same stance since February that they will not cut Garoppolo for nothing, even though it is not nothing since they'll salvage more than $24 million in cap space. It would look foolish on their end, image wise, to outright release Garoppolo on their own after being headstrong for the whole year.

Only until Garoppolo demands/requests it, assuming no trade is on the rise, then they will be able to let him go. That way the 49ers are protected from being on the hook with his salary since he passed a physical and they can use the release under the guise of being "player first." Time has already been wasted for Garoppolo due to his shoulder surgery. He can't let another precious month pass him by. The next two months are where players really develop, embed themselves in the playbook and build rapport with each other. These three factors are critical for Garoppolo to build up his value this year.

Otherwise, he is bound to be a backup this year exclusively.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cowboys Country

Cowboys Trade Rumor: WR Help for Dak Prescott?

FRISCO - With the official start of training camp in Oxnard, California just two weeks away, the Dallas Cowboys should still be looking for ways to improve the roster. A specific position of interest for Dallas should be wide receiver, as last season's veteran presence at the position, Amari Cooper, was traded to the Cleveland Browns for what equates to a bag of magic beans. Dallas has already shored up the position group by signing former Pittsburgh Steelers wideout James Washington early in free agency, but might be inclined to make another move.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Football
Local
California Football
County
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
The Spun

Shannon Sharpe Makes His Opinion On Ezekiel Elliott Very Clear

A recent ranking of NFL running backs by league executives saw Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott placed outside the top 10. But what does Shannon Sharpe say about Elliott's recent ranking?. On Wednesday's edition of Undisputed, Sharpe addressed the ranking of Elliott outside the top 10. He found himself...
ARLINGTON, TX
AllSteelers

Why Steelers Chose Acrisure Over Pittsburgh Brands

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers went to Michigan to find their new stadium name, but a connection to the team and the ability to grow made that deal feel right at home. When the Steelers announced their new naming rights deal with Acrisure, a Michigan-based brokerage firm, reaction quickly jumped at the fact that the team went outside of the city. Team president Art Rooney II, however, said the point of emphasis was finding a valuable suitor.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Sean Payton Is Believed To Have Interest In 3 NFL Teams

Shortly after the 2021 regular season ended, Sean Payton stepped down from his role as the head coach of the Saints. His future in the NFL is unclear at this time, but it's evident that teams are interested in his services. According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, the...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Former Cowboys scout thinks Jerry Jones has bold trade up his sleeve

A former Dallas Cowboys scout says that he can see team owner Jerry Jones making a trade with a certain player on the San Francisco 49ers. The Dallas Cowboys had a solid regular-season, as they won the NFC East and watched their defense being the bright spot of their team. Yet, they were eliminated in the Wild Card round by the San Francisco 49ers in heartbreaking fashion. This offseason, they have lost players due to salary cap issues.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Tony Romo Makes His Opinion On Jimmy Garoppolo Very Clear

The trade market has been dry for 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, but Tony Romo doesn't see that being the case for much longer. Speaking to "The Zach Gelb Show" on Tuesday, CBS' lead analyst wouldn't go as far as predicting where Jimmy G will eventually land, but once he's healthy Romo knows teams will come calling.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Mina Kimes' Lamar Jackson Opinion

ESPN recently polled NFL executives, coaches, and players to rank the league's top-10 quarterbacks. Since Monday's reveal, everyone is fixated on Lamar Jackson missing the cut. On NFL Live, courtesy of Jamison Hensley, Mina Kimes blasted what she considered an egregious snub. Kimes said the public reception of Jackson is...
NFL
RaiderMaven

Raiders TE Observing and Learning from One of the Best WR in the NFL

The addition of All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams has players of the Las Vegas Raiders observing and learning from his craft. When a franchise brings an All-Pro wide receiver to their roster, it’s often to elevate the wide receiver core but in the instance of the Raiders, it's also elevating the entire offense, including the tight end position.
PARADISE, NV
AllSteelers

Steelers Best Option is to Add Roof to Stadium

The Pittsburgh Steelers just got a bunch of money for a naming rights deal. Acrisure made them the 11th-highest paid team in the NFL for their stadium. So, what should they do with it?. Keeping up with the times is important for the NFL. It doesn't mean remove all the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
All49ers

All49ers

San Francisco, CA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
403K+
Views
ABOUT

All49ers is a FanNation channel bringing you the latest News, Highlights, Analysis, Draft, Free Agency surrounding the San Francisco 49ers.

 https://www.si.com/nfl/49ers

Comments / 0

Community Policy