ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

Protect Pisgah Party + Rally for the Forest set for Aug. 1

By Community Bulletin
Mountain Xpress
 2 days ago

The Protect Pisgah Party + Rally for the Forest will highlight the vast, overwhelming public and political support for protecting Big Ivy and the Pisgah-Nantahala National Forest. The rally will be held outside the U.S. Forest Service headquarters in Asheville on Monday,...

mountainx.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mountain Xpress

Despite hiccups, Malvern Hills pool reopens to the public

For many people, summertime is synonymous with backyard barbeques, ice cream and long, hot days spent at the local pool. But if you were one of thousands of residents who use the Malvern Hills Pool in West Asheville each year, you may have recently been greeted by a handwritten, cardboard sign taped to the entrance: “Pool Closed For Repairs.”
ASHEVILLE, NC
my40.tv

Viewer wants to know what is being built along Sweeten Creek Road

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — More than 100 acres along Sweeten Creek Road just south of the Blue Ridge Parkway are being developed. "What is being built on Sweeten Creek Road across from the Carolina Day Athletic Complex,” a viewer named Allison wrote to Ask 13. The Busbee apartment...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Community members can stay cool at Asheville Parks & Recreation’s free water events

With a run of days hitting 80 degrees or higher this summer, Asheville Parks & Recreation has been hosting free water-based activities throughout the city – with plenty more planned for the weeks ahead. To keep things fresh, each date features a different mix of inflatable water slides, activities, and games for kids, tweens, and teens. Community members should wear swimsuits and bring their own towels. All dates and times are subject to weather conditions.
ASHEVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Asheville, NC
Industry
Buncombe County, NC
Business
Buncombe County, NC
Society
Asheville, NC
Business
City
Asheville, NC
County
Buncombe County, NC
Asheville, NC
Society
Buncombe County, NC
Industry
Mountain Xpress

Is the French Broad River safe for swimming?

Nothing sparks an online debate among Asheville-based social media groups faster than a question concerning the cleanliness of the French Broad River. Advocates for water activities say they’ve spent countless hours in the river without so much as a tummy ache, while opponents maintain that they wouldn’t dare stick a toe in the water. And being a local doesn’t necessarily put someone on one side of the dispute or the other.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

APD taking longer to respond to 911 calls despite policy change

When the Asheville Police Department announced in June 2021 that it would no longer send officers to the scenes of certain minor crimes because of a staffing shortage, it fueled fears that the city was steadily becoming less safe. Those fears may have been overblown. More than a year after...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Trailblazers: A couple’s passion for the Appalachian Trail

Seven years after meeting, spouses Amber and Joshua Niven’s collaborative book, Discovering the Appalachian Trail, reflects their shared passion for the route that crosses 14 states, six national parks and eight national forests. The couple hopes to inspire others to venture outside and experience a resource that’s brought so much joy to their lives.
ASHEVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pisgah#U S Forest Service#The U S Forest Service
xpopress.com

The Franklin Gem and Mineral Museum in Franklin, North Carolina

If you like studying gems, rocks, and minerals, exploring the Gem and Mineral Society in Franklin, North Carolina — considered the Gem Capital of the World — may be your next vacation plan. The museum hosts one of the largest collections of gems and minerals in the Southeast, making it a notable stop for any traveler or gem enthusiast. It features a gift shop where you can commemorate your visit with a gem for yourself or one for someone else. Looking for precious gems? The Franklin Gem and Mineral Museum features a high-end jewelry shop where you can see cut and refined editions of the stones you just toured.
FRANKLIN, NC
my40.tv

Porter and Prince to close after building in Biltmore Village sold

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — One of Biltmore Village's most elegant retailers is ending a 26-year run. Porter and Prince Fine Linens and Bath just celebrated its 26th year in business, including 12 operating in its historic village cottage. The building was recently sold. Owner Deborah Prince-Slosman had the creative...
ASHEVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Industry
WDCG G105

This Is The Best Hospital In North Carolina

If you get sick or injured and need treatment, you want to get the best care possible. When you think of the best hospital in a state, you may think it's in a big city; however, sometimes, a state's best hospital could be located in smaller communities. Stacker analyzed data...
DURHAM, NC
Mountain Xpress

City of Asheville to share updates on Memorial Stadium, Mountainside Park at community events

Representatives from the City of Asheville’s Parks & Recreation and Capital Projects departments will present updates on the Phase II improvements to Memorial Stadium and Mountainside Park at upcoming community events. Community members can view project renderings and discuss planned improvements with staff members. As defined by City Council during its March 22 meeting, the project includes a new six-lane synthetic surface track with a retaining wall in Memorial Stadium, removal of the existing restroom and concession buildings and replacement with new relocated restrooms, playground enhancements, expanded walking trails at Mountainside Park connecting to the paved parking lot, and removal of metal bleachers.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

6 spots perfect for tubing

We can’t think of a better way to cool off and relax on a hot summer’s day than floating down a clear mountain river. If that sounds refreshing to you, see our list below for a few of our favorite places to go tubing. Many places require or...
BRYSON CITY, NC
Mountain Xpress

Exhibit spotlights LGBTQIA+ photographers

As with all of Starr Sariego’s work, This Skin I’m In: A Visual Narrative was informed by her personal experiences. The Asheville-based photographer, who moved here from Miami in October 2020, focuses on long-term social justice projects, and for her latest endeavor, she was inspired by her child, Chloe Sariego, coming out as a nonbinary person.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Innovative “Building Outdoor Communities” economic development program launches in WNC

The WNC: MADE X MTNS Partnership is launching a new outdoor-driven community economic development initiative, Building Outdoor Communities (BOC), spanning 25 Western North Carolina counties and the Qualla Boundary. Building Outdoor Communities focuses on capacity building, technical assistance, training, connectivity, and education for communities seeking to advance their outdoor economy goals. The program begins with a community open house series in August, and will formally launch with a workshop in Boone, NC on September 19-20, 2022. Program applications open Tuesday, July 12th and will close on Friday, August 26th. The schedule of events, application details, and event registration are all available on the MADE X MTNS Building Outdoor Communities webpage.
BOONE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Grant expands robotics opportunities for Buncombe, Henderson county students

Press release from NC Department of Public Instruction:. Nearly 12,000 students across North Carolina will benefit from $1.6 million in grants for robotics programs approved this month by the State Board of Education. In all, 18 school districts and one charter school statewide will share in the funding to support after-school programs aimed at developing student interest and proficiency in science and math through competitive robotics.
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Car crashes into downtown Asheville building

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — First responders are on the scene of a wreck along College Street in downtown Asheville Wednesday. Viewer photos show a car crashed through the boarded-up front of the building located at 47 College Street. First responders say the driver of the car was not hurt...
ASHEVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy