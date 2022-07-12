ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas AG ends decades long effort to shut down Alabama-Coushatta gaming

By Steve W Stewart
kjas.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTexas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office has finally ended a 28 year long effort to prevent gaming on the Alabama-Coushatta Reservation between...

www.kjas.com

Comments / 37

Russell Travis
2d ago

what a waste of State resources that was. Paxton needs to go. Dude is over the top sue happy, while sitting on his own criminal indictments.

Reply(18)
21
thomas moon
2d ago

Texas government is more corrupt than a casino, they are blind to all the money that leaves our state each day due to restrictions

Reply
7
Dane Lawrence
2d ago

I love in Livingston always thought it was stupid to let the money go to Louisiana or Mississippi. I'm glad he made this happen. But I also think Paxton is affective at his job and that is why he receives so much hate. I voted for him and will continue to do so.

Reply(1)
3
KXAN

Texas lawmakers working with extra $27B after record-high tax revenues

AUSTIN (Texas Tribune) — Record-high tax revenues over the last year will give Texas lawmakers an astounding extra $27 billion to spend in the 2023 legislative session, the state’s top accountant said Thursday. In total, lawmakers will have $149.07 billion in general funds, Comptroller Glenn Hegar said. Going...
TEXAS STATE
San Angelo LIVE!

Texas Democrat Party Gathers in Dallas to Ignore Rural Texans Again

DALLAS – "All the candidates (for Texas Democratic Party Chair) agree that Democrats do not need to win rural Texas but cut more into Republicans’ wide margins there." – Texas Tribune The Texas Democrat Party kicks off its biennial state convention in Dallas Thursday with its sites clearly on winning statewide offices in November and its ammunition the rallying cries against the recent Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, for gun control, open borders and the rest of the Biden agenda.   The Texas Tribune is reporting Texas Democratic Party chair Gilberto Hinojosa is facing two…
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Gov. Abbott Needs Another $1B for Texas' Controversial, Costly Border Security Plan

State leaders will need to come up with an extra $1.35 billion to keep thousands of Texas National Guard troops stationed at the U.S.-Mexico border for another year. On Tuesday, the head of the Texas Military Department told Senate budget writers that funding for the controversial border security push is expected to run out in September.
TEXAS STATE
Euri Giles | Clareifi

Beto keeps “showing up for and standing up with Uvalde”, while Abbott keeps spending money on the border.

Earlier this week in Uvalde, TX, The Unheard Voices March and Rally took place to demand justice and accountability from lawmakers in the wake of the Robb Elementary School shooting that claimed the lives of 19 children and 2 of their teachers. Beto O'Rourke, who has been outspoken about the need for gun reform in the wake of the shooting, showed up to march with the protesters. When asked why he decided to attend, Beto said "These families deserve our support, they deserve justice, they deserve answers, and they deserve action. Every one of them to a person has told me they never want to see another family go through this. So, I'm marching with them today to support what they're doing and what they're asking for".
UVALDE, TX
