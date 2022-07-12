Texas AG ends decades long effort to shut down Alabama-Coushatta gaming
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office has finally ended a 28 year long effort to prevent gaming on the Alabama-Coushatta Reservation between...www.kjas.com
what a waste of State resources that was. Paxton needs to go. Dude is over the top sue happy, while sitting on his own criminal indictments.
Texas government is more corrupt than a casino, they are blind to all the money that leaves our state each day due to restrictions
I love in Livingston always thought it was stupid to let the money go to Louisiana or Mississippi. I'm glad he made this happen. But I also think Paxton is affective at his job and that is why he receives so much hate. I voted for him and will continue to do so.
