There are many worthwhile fundraising options out there in the community, and Cass City's Brey Beeman is hoping to help out the homeless with his fundraising efforts. “My dream is to help others and raise money for when they are in need,” Beeman said. “I dream of helping people that are in troubling times, especially evictions that are happening around the city and community.”

CASS CITY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO