Governor extends states of emergency for baby formula, fuel

Among the new laws are set to take effect this week in Kentucky is harsher punishment for people caught stealing packages from doorsteps and porches. Senate Bill 23 was designed to cut down on “porch pirating.” Police say it has been a common complaint, usually around the holidays or during times when packages frequently are delivered. Until now, stealing packages in Kentucky has only been a misdemeanor. That changes to a felony with Senate Bill 23, which easily became law during this past year’s session of the General Assembly. Police say even if the package is only worth a dollar and you took it off a porch, you can be convicted of a felony. Some delivery drivers said they have seen people follow them around while they make deliveries. Police say the best deterrent is to have scheduled deliveries, have the the package delivered to your workplace or to someone who will be home. The new law also makes it a felony to destroy someone’s mail or package.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO