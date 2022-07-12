ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Governor extends states of emergency for baby formula, fuel

By TOM LATEK, Kentucky Today
kentuckytoday.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Gov. Andy Beshear has extended two states of emergency to keep Kentucky’s laws against-price-gouging in effect, one dealing with the baby formula shortage the other on the price of gasoline and other motor fuels. The baby food shortage began after Abbot Nutrition, the...

www.kentuckytoday.com

thunderboltradio.com

Kentucky Crops Suffering from Lack of Needed Rainfall

Dry weather is having negative effects on planted crops in Kentucky. The latest United States Department of Agriculture report shows the lack of rainfall effects in the crop condition report. The latest report indicated 28-percent of the planted soybeans were listed as “poor”, with only 22-percent rated as “good”....
KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckytoday.com

North Dakota state employee bonuses decrease in fiscal 2022

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota spent $3.7 million last fiscal year on bonuses for some state workers, which is less than half the record amount paid out the previous year. The near 56% drop was due in part to increased publicity and criticism about the bonuses, said state...
BISMARCK, ND
WEHT/WTVW

Here’s what was discussed during Thursday’s Team Kentucky update

(WEHT) - Governor Andy Beshear held a Team Kentucky update on Thursday to discuss economic development, a decrease in gas prices and state real property taxes, the highest annual growth rate in decades, western Kentucky tornado recovery, work to address the water shortage in Marion, the new 988 mental health lifeline, Christmas in July events for families impacted b the December 10 tornadoes and COVID-19.
KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckytoday.com

Drought conditions worsen in some of Ky.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – While weekend rain helped ease some of the drought conditions in Kentucky, the weekly U.S. Drought Monitor report released on Thursday showed worsening conditions in two parts of the state. Hit or miss rain was common in portions of the Midwest, of which Kentucky is...
KENTUCKY STATE
WTVQ

Kami’s Law becomes official in Kentucky

OLDHAM CO, Ky (WTVQ)- More than a hundred new state laws are in now effect across the state. One of them is called “Kami’s Law,” which increases the penalties for those convicted of child abuse if the victim is under twelve. Kami’s Law was drafted by Oldham County seventh grader Kiera Dunk. Dunk is friends with the young girl the law is named after- Kami Belongie- who suffered abuse at the hands of her mother’s boyfriend at the time.
KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckytoday.com

Maine opens T-Mobile investigation as state low on numbers

HALLOWELL, Maine (AP) — Utility regulators in Maine are opening an investigation into the numbering practices of wireless giant T-Mobile as the state runs out of available phone numbers within its sole area code. The Maine Public Utilities Commission has said the 207 area code is predicted to run...
MAINE STATE
WIBC.com

Holcomb, Legislators Discussing Expanding Proposed Rebate

(INDIANAPOLIS) – An abortion bill isn’t the only one legislators are still trying to finish writing before a special session later this month. Governor Holcomb’s tax rebate may get a revision too. Holcomb called the special session to pass a $225 rebate to help Hoosiers with rising...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
kentuckytoday.com

Editorial Roundup: New England

Rutland Herald. July 9, 2022. In our email this week came a note from State Auditor Doug Hoffer. The headline stated, “Vermont Supreme Court Deals Serious Blow to Government Transparency and Accountability.”. We could not agree more. In fact, we are going to use Hoffer’s own words to explain...
VERMONT STATE
kentuckytoday.com

Ky. Baptist churches, Disaster Relief coming to aid of Marion water crisis

MARION, Ky. (KT) — A water crisis that began in April finds Kentucky Baptist Disaster Relief and several Kentucky Baptist churches joining in the effort to meet the ongoing needs of the community. The National Guard continues to remain active in the community, along with P&H Farms, to provide...
MARION, KY
city-countyobserver.com

Vanderburgh County Lawmakers Highlight New Indiana Laws Now In Effect

STATEHOUSE (July 12, 2022) – Vanderburgh County lawmakers said Hoosiers should be aware of several new and notable state laws, which are now in effect. “Whether it’s protecting the sanctity of life or giving parents a voice in their children’s education, we continued to fight hard for Hoosier families,” said State Rep. Matt Hostettler (R-Patoka). “These new laws reflect our desire to listen to the people and represent their interests at the Statehouse.”
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
kentuckytoday.com

Green Party sues NC elections board over petition rejection

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina Green Party filed suit against the state Board of Elections on Thursday over the board's refusal to allow party candidates to appear on the November ballot. The lawsuit, filed Thursday in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina,...
POLITICS
somerset106.com

New ‘Porch Pirate’ Law Takes Effect In Kentucky

Among the new laws are set to take effect this week in Kentucky is harsher punishment for people caught stealing packages from doorsteps and porches. Senate Bill 23 was designed to cut down on “porch pirating.” Police say it has been a common complaint, usually around the holidays or during times when packages frequently are delivered. Until now, stealing packages in Kentucky has only been a misdemeanor. That changes to a felony with Senate Bill 23, which easily became law during this past year’s session of the General Assembly. Police say even if the package is only worth a dollar and you took it off a porch, you can be convicted of a felony. Some delivery drivers said they have seen people follow them around while they make deliveries. Police say the best deterrent is to have scheduled deliveries, have the the package delivered to your workplace or to someone who will be home. The new law also makes it a felony to destroy someone’s mail or package.
KENTUCKY STATE
moneywise.com

First-Time Homebuyer Programs in Kentucky

The Kentucky Housing Corporation (KHC) partners with approved lenders to provide residents with the best mortgage loan options, homebuying resources, assistance with your down payment and closing costs, and access to a federal tax credit. Programs for first-time homebuyers in Kentucky in 2021. The KHC offers a number of programs...
KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckytoday.com

Some of the new laws taking effect Thursday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The 2022 Kentucky General Assembly approved 234 bills before they adjourned in April, most of which will take effect Thursday, as provided for in the Kentucky Constitution. Under Section 55 of the Constitution, new laws take effect 90 days after the adjournment of the legislature...
KENTUCKY STATE

