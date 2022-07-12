ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drab Downtown Binghamton Building Comes Alive with 4-Story Mural

By Bob Joseph
The Whale 99.1 FM
 2 days ago
A Canadian artist and her mother are busy transforming the plain wall above a Binghamton bar as they paint a massive mural. Danae Brissonnet of Quebec has spent several days perched working on the public art project on the south side of the State Street building that houses the Rathskeller...

News Channel 34

Country music group to perform at The Forum

BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH)- The country a Capella group Home Free is taking their tour to the Forum in Broome County. Join “Home Free” for a family friendly upbeat evening of pop-hits, country, and western standards. The group as a part of their “Road Sweet Road Tour” are making...
BINGHAMTON, NY
News Channel 34

Johnson City Carousel Day is coming up

JOHNSON CITY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Carousel Day will be held on Saturday, July 23rd, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at CFJ Park in Johnson City. The event, centered around the CFJ carousel, is free to attend and includes a variety of entertainers, food and craft vendors, and representatives from multiple community organizations and agencies.
JOHNSON CITY, NY
Richford memorial honors early settler and former slave

A memorial stone was dedicated in honor of Augustus Van Buren on July 3 in the Richford Congregational Church Cemetery, located on Route 38 in Richford, N.Y. Church members, community residents and special guests gathered for the dedication on the cemetery grounds. Pastor Christopher Corlett shared a story from the...
RICHFORD, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

Historic And Exclusive Oneonta Emmons Farm Hits The Market At $4.2M

One of Oneonta, NY's most stately and historic properties with over 271 acres has gone up for sale for a cool $4.2 million after being in the same family since before 1935. According to listing company Corcoran Country Living, 19 Emmons Farm is named after Asa Emmons who came to what is now known as Oneonta in the early 1800s, cleared the land, and started building. It was on the Emmons Farm property that the first tavern was built (1840) and then a schoolhouse (1850). The house for sale was originally built in 1906 and owned by a man named Kendrick Morgan. This stately home is now an incredible, 6-family luxury apartment building and includes a 4-family apartment Carriage House, The Granary building which is a duplex, a cottage home "the Morgan", and even a greenhouse.
WNBF News Radio 1290

Binghamton Woman Accused of Stabbing Endicott Man

Endicott police are investigating the stabbing of a village man during a reported dispute. Authorities say the 29-year-old man was attacked during the early-morning incident at the Hillside Court apartment complex off West Main Street. Police were called to 6 Hillside Court just after 2:30 a.m. Thursday after the man...
ENDICOTT, NY
CITY News

GrassRoots rocks a milestone birthday

The beloved Finger Lakes music festival marks 30 years of making music and memories. After a two-year pandemic-induced hiatus, the Finger Lakes GrassRoots Festival of Music and Dance returns in full flight July 21-24 with four days of music on four stages at the Trumansburg Fairgrounds, about 12 miles north of Ithaca. Marking its 30th anniversary this year, GrassRoots offers its traditional...
ITHACA, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

