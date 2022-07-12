Drab Downtown Binghamton Building Comes Alive with 4-Story Mural
By Bob Joseph
The Whale 99.1 FM
2 days ago
A Canadian artist and her mother are busy transforming the plain wall above a Binghamton bar as they paint a massive mural. Danae Brissonnet of Quebec has spent several days perched working on the public art project on the south side of the State Street building that houses the Rathskeller...
People who live in a tranquil Binghamton neighborhood are expressing outrage at an agency's plan to build a 20-unit crisis center near their homes. Fairview Recovery Services submitted its proposal for a new three-story structure at its existing campus on the city's East Side. The agency has operated various programs...
BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH)- The country a Capella group Home Free is taking their tour to the Forum in Broome County. Join “Home Free” for a family friendly upbeat evening of pop-hits, country, and western standards. The group as a part of their “Road Sweet Road Tour” are making...
For dozens of families in the city of Binghamton, dealing with poor living conditions continues to be an uphill battle. Properties remain uncared for, as buildings continue to deteriorate. Now, the owner of some of the buildings is being held responsible. What You Need To Know. Isaac Anzaroot of Brooklyn...
When my daughter, Tara was younger she would spend a week or two at the Path of Life camp in Port Crane. There were so many things that she enjoyed at the camp including horseback riding, driving an ATV, and getting a chance to shoot a gun. But without a...
JOHNSON CITY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Carousel Day will be held on Saturday, July 23rd, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at CFJ Park in Johnson City. The event, centered around the CFJ carousel, is free to attend and includes a variety of entertainers, food and craft vendors, and representatives from multiple community organizations and agencies.
A memorial stone was dedicated in honor of Augustus Van Buren on July 3 in the Richford Congregational Church Cemetery, located on Route 38 in Richford, N.Y. Church members, community residents and special guests gathered for the dedication on the cemetery grounds. Pastor Christopher Corlett shared a story from the...
One of Oneonta, NY's most stately and historic properties with over 271 acres has gone up for sale for a cool $4.2 million after being in the same family since before 1935. According to listing company Corcoran Country Living, 19 Emmons Farm is named after Asa Emmons who came to what is now known as Oneonta in the early 1800s, cleared the land, and started building. It was on the Emmons Farm property that the first tavern was built (1840) and then a schoolhouse (1850). The house for sale was originally built in 1906 and owned by a man named Kendrick Morgan. This stately home is now an incredible, 6-family luxury apartment building and includes a 4-family apartment Carriage House, The Granary building which is a duplex, a cottage home "the Morgan", and even a greenhouse.
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – With just over two weeks to go until the return of the popular Watkins Glen Italian-American Festival, event officials have announced the full weekend’s schedule, which includes crafts, music, food, and fireworks. The two-day event will kick off in Clute Park on Seneca Lake on Friday, August 5 at noon. […]
A man who the mayor has called "Binghamton's most notorious slumlord" has been arrested on more than a dozen warrants alleging violations of the city's housing code. Authorities say 39-year-old Isaac Anzaroot of Brooklyn was taken into custody at a Court Street location without incident. According to a news release...
So is it me but does it feel like a dryer summer than normal in the Southern Tier? I noticed that my lawn isn't growing as fast as normal but I've been okay with that because I save money on gas when I don't have to mow as much. There...
Endicott police are investigating the stabbing of a village man during a reported dispute. Authorities say the 29-year-old man was attacked during the early-morning incident at the Hillside Court apartment complex off West Main Street. Police were called to 6 Hillside Court just after 2:30 a.m. Thursday after the man...
Seasoned showman Pat Kane will present a concert of original, Irish, and beloved tunes at next Tuesday's concert at Glendale Park. The show will run from 6-8 p.m. and is a part of the Music in the Glen performance series.
The Broome County District Attorney’s office says the crackdown on illegal weapons continues with the sentencing of two men. A news release from Broome County District Attorney Michael Korchak’s office says 30-year-old Denzel Duncan of Johnson City will serve six years in New York State Prison. The sentencing...
Animal Adventure Park Owner Jordan Patch said last week that an announcement was coming tomorrow in regards to a new 'adventure' in the area. That announcement has been delayed due to another big surprise.
The first wind turbines have been put in place for a massive power generating project in eastern Broome County. The Bluestone Wind Project will consist of 26 turbines in the towns of Windsor and Sanford. The project received needed local and state approvals despite opposition from some people who live...
The beloved Finger Lakes music festival marks 30 years of making music and memories.
After a two-year pandemic-induced hiatus, the Finger Lakes GrassRoots Festival of Music and Dance returns in full flight July 21-24 with four days of music on four stages at the Trumansburg Fairgrounds, about 12 miles north of Ithaca.
Marking its 30th anniversary this year, GrassRoots offers its traditional...
