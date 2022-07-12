ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

New Pennsylvania law requires drivers to remove snow, ice from cars

By George Stockburger
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22Vkj6_0gdG3TGl00

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania drivers will soon be legally required to clear their car of snow or ice before hitting the roads.

Governor Tom Wolf signed HB 1094 after it was unanimously passed in the legislature.

The law says drivers must make “reasonable efforts to remove accumulated ice or snow from the motor vehicle or motor carrier vehicle, including the hood, trunk and roof of the motor vehicle or motor carrier vehicle, within 24 hours after the cessation of the falling snow or ice.”

The law does not apply for vehicles en route to remove snow or ice, though police may pull over those drivers if they believe the accumulation is a threat to other drivers.

When snow or ice is dislodged or falls from a moving vehicle or motor carrier vehicle and strikes another vehicle or pedestrian causing death or serious bodily injury, the operator of the vehicle from which the snow or ice is dislodged or falls from will be subject to a fine of not less than $200 nor more than $1,500 for each offense.

The bill also creates a Motor Carrier Safety Advisory Committee consisting of the Secretary of Transportation, Chairman of the Public Utility Commission, Turnpike Commission chairman, State Police chairman, Senate and House transportation committee chairs and minority chairs, and 23 members of the public from various associations and committees.

The snow removal law takes effect in 60 days, well ahead of Pennsylvania’s next winter storm.

The law was proposed by Senator Lisa Boscola (D-Lehigh/Northampton) as “Christie’s Law” in honor of Christine Lambert of Palmer Township. Lambert died after a large piece of ice dislodged from a passing box truck and crashed through her windshield on Christmas Day in 2005.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
erienewsnow.com

New Pennsylvania Law Goes Into Effect in 60 Days

We've all seen it before, snow or ice flies off vehicles and lands on the car behind or beside them. Because of this, drivers hate driving in the winter. That's why on Monday, Pennsylvania passed Christine's Law. It requires drivers to remove all snow and ice from vehicles at least 24 hours after a heavy snow or ice storm. You don't need your snow brush yet, but it's crucial for the winter because the law goes into effect in the next 60 days.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pennbets.com

Bill Would Broaden Truck Stop VGT Possibilities In Pennsylvania

The Pennsylvania Legislature’s budget session wrapped up last week with no evident changes affecting the state’s gaming industry, but a York County lawmaker is aiming for a type of expansion in the fall. A bill introduced Wednesday by Republican Rep. Seth Grove would remove a requirement that truck...
YORK COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Cars
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Palmer Township, PA
City
Harrisburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
WGAL

PA Attorney General Josh Shapiro fires 'warning shot' to states regarding abortion access

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Abortion restrictions and bans have gone into effect in Pennsylvania's neighboring states to the west, including Ohio and West Virginia. On Thursday, during a visit to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Attorney General Josh Shapiro fired what he called a "warning shot" to those states against trying to prosecute people who cross state lines to receive an abortion. Shapiro said if those states try to conduct any investigation on a person coming to Pennsylvania for an abortion, the state will simply not comply.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Changes coming to Pennsylvania marijuana law

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has signed a law that authorizes certain financial institutions to work with legitimate cannabis-related businesses, primarily medical marijuana operators. House Bill 331 allows an authorized financial institution to provide services for legitimate cannabis-related businesses and their business associates. The bill also...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Voice

Hazmat Team Called To Crash That Closed I-81 In Central PA: PennDOT

A hazmat team has been called to the scene of a roll-over crash on Interstate 81 in central Pennsylvania, authorities say. The crash involving a tractor-trailer going north on I-81 happened between Exit 80: PA 743 -GRANTVILLE/HERSHEY and Exit 85B: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP around 7:20 p.m. on Wednesday, July 13, according to the Pennsylvania department of transportation.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMJ.com

Scammers targeting Pennsylvania businesses impersonating Revenue Department

The Pennsylvania Department of Revenue is warning businesses throughout the commonwealth of a scam in which fraudsters are impersonating the department mailing them false notices of investigation. The fraudulent letters will direct business owners to turn over their accounting records in order for scammers to use for illicit activities that...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Wolf
WETM 18 News

Pennsylvania law funds state elections, bans outside funds

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania election officials are applauding a new law that, for the first time, guarantees state money to counties for running elections. Senate Bill 982 amends the Pennsylvania Election Code to provide public funding for county boards of election. The state funds will be used to help counties register voters, prepare and […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Snow Removal#Legislature#Politics State#Traffic Accident#Politics Legislative#Transportation#Turnpike Commission#State Police#Senate#House
Lancaster Farming

New Pennsylvania Laws Will Head Off Nutrient Runoff

Pennsylvania farmers and other fertilizer users have new tools to control runoff thanks to recently enacted legislation. The state budget, which Gov. Tom Wolf signed July 8, creates a $220 million Clean Streams Fund. Of that, $154 million will support the new Agricultural Conservation Assistance Program. And on Monday, Wolf...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

Suspect in Killeen child molestation found in Pennsylvania

Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – A 43-year-old man wanted by Killeen Police in connection with multiple molestations of a ten-year-old girl has been found in Pennsylvania and brought back to Bell County to face charges. Terry Laquan Henry was located in Cumberland County, Pennsylvania, by state police there on April 27 – where he was held […]
KILLEEN, TX
abc27.com

Men wanted after attempted Pennsylvania gas station kidnapping

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are looking for two men who they say attempted to kidnap a gas station clerk. The Pennsylvania State Police Troop B in Waynesburg Barracks say on July 12 at approximately 8:50 p.m. two white males attempted to lure a gas station clerk toward a gray van.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
local21news.com

Three new state parks coming to Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA — Governor Tom Wolf announced in a Tweet that Pennsylvania will be getting three new state parks. According to his Tweet, the funding was secured in the year's budget to make the investment into the parks system.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy