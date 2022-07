SHELTON — A family is back in their Brook Street home Wednesday, three days after two commercial trucks hit their house. Firefighters and police responded to a reported motor vehicle accident on July 10 at about noon. When they arrived, they found two trucks from the neighboring seafood business, Szabo’s Seafood at 615 Howe Ave., had struck the house and the minivan parked in the street.

