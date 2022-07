Colorado Avalanche president Joe Sakic’s moves throughout last season’s Stanley Cup run are well documented, including plugging in goaltenders that have consistently delivered. The team will have their third No. 1 goaltender in as many seasons after bringing in Alexandar Georgiev in a trade with the New York Rangers. Georgiev is expected to be the starter next season, but the Avalanche already had a quality option in Pavel Francouz. Under contract for two more seasons, Francouz has been a diamond in the rough when healthy and might be the best option moving forward for the Avalanche.

DENVER, CO ・ 4 HOURS AGO