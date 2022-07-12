ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Tegan and Sara Honor Coldplay With a Long Walk on a Cold Beach in New ‘Yellow’ Video

By Jon Blistein
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nlSTf_0gdG3DON00

Tegan and Sara hit the beach and bust out their best sad Chris Martin impressions in the video for their new song, “Yellow.”

Directed by Mark Myers, the video pays homage to Coldplay’s own clip for their 2000 hit, “Yellow,” with Tegan and Sara — just like Martin — walking down an empty beach on a gray, drizzly day as they sing their song. Tegan and Sara’s “Yellow” is a dreamy pop tune that balances bits of bubblegum with heart-on-sleeve sincerity: “This bruise ain’t black it’s yellow,” goes the chorus “My sweet heart breaks, so be careful/But this paint ain’t red, now it’s a yellow/My sweet heart sings out like a devil.”

In a statement, Sara explained that “Yellow” “was written after we began to take steps to heal the bruises we have both carried with us since adolescence and early adulthood — wounds that never quite healed right and flare up seasonally, sending us spiraling backward in time. Are we doomed to remain forever 15, breaking up and breaking apart? I hope not.”

“Yellow,” along with the previously-released “Fucking Up What Matters,” will appear on Tegan and Sara’s upcoming 10th studio album, Crybaby, set to arrive Oct. 21 via Mom + Pop Music. Crybaby marks Tegan and Sara’s first album of all-new material since 2019’s Hey, I’m Just Like You, though earlier this year, they did release Still Jealous, a reimagining of their 2004 LP, So Jealous. The new album was made in Seattle and Los Angeles with producer John Congleton.

Following the arrival of Crybaby, Tegan and Sara will launch a North American tour. The run kicks off Oct. 26 at Union Transfer in Philadelphia and wraps on Nov. 20 at the Commodore Ballroom in Vancouver. Tomberlin will provide support throughout the tour, tickets for which go on sale July 15 at 10 a.m. local time (a fan presale will take place tomorrow, June 13, at 10 a.m. local time; more info is available on Tegan and Sara’s website).

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Tegan spoke about the duo reaching their 10th album, saying, “I do have moments where I’m like, “Are we old?” And then I remember that we started when we were 15. We put out our first album when we were 19. So yeah, it does feel like a huge milestone. But I also feel like you could probably take the first two records and erase them, not because I don’t like them or love them — I just think those are the kind of albums that people don’t usually even put out. So I feel like, emotionally, we’re on our eighth.”

Tegan and Sara 2022 Tour Dates

October 26 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

October 28 – Boston, MA @ Royale

October 29 – New York, NY @ Pier 17

October 30 – Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club

November 1 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

November 2 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

November 4 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

November 5 – Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre

November 6 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

November 8 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre

November 9 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

November 11 – Ventura, CA @ Majestic Ventura Theater

November 12 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory

November 13 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

November 15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theatre

November 16 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

November 18 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

November 19 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

November 20 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

William Hart, Co-Founder and Lead Singer for Soul Stars the Delfonics, Dead at 77

William “Poogie” Hart, the lead singer and songwriter for the celebrated Philadelphia soul outfit the Delfonics, has died. He was 77. Hart’s son, Hadi, confirmed his death to Rolling Stone, saying the singer died from complications during surgery on Thursday, July 14. “His music touched millions, continues to touch millions,” Hadi said. “His body might not be here, but his music will live forever. He was a great man, he loved his family, he loved God, and he just loved people. Great heart, great spirit. That was my dad.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Rolling Stone

Harry Styles Goes On a Bed-Hopping Adventure in ‘Late Night Talking’ Video

Harry Styles enjoys a traveling slumber party in the new music video for “Late Night Talking.”. The clip, directed by Bradley and Pablo, finds Styles following a portal in his own bed that leads him to an array of other beds — one in an art gallery, another in a restaurant, and another that speeds through the streets of London. The clip also comes complete with a pillow fight and Styles officiating a bed-ridden wedding.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Conservatives Called an Ohio Rape Case Fake News. Now an Arrest Has Been Made

An arrest has been made in the case of a 10-year-old girl who sought an abortion in Indiana after services were allegedly denied to her in Ohio. According to the Columbus Dispatch, Gershon Fuentes, age 27, was arrested on Tuesday. Law enforcement officials say Fuentes confessed to raping the child — whose identity has not been released to preserve her privacy — on at least two occasions, and has been charged with rape.
OHIO STATE
Variety

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band Reveal 2023 North American Tour Dates

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band’s long-awaited North American tour is set to launch Feb. 1, 2023 in Tampa, Florida, the band announced today. The two-and-a-half-month tour will unfold with 31 shows in the U.S., continuing through through a home-state finale April 14 in Newark, New Jersey, before the group heads to Europe for already announced overseas dates that will continue into July.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Martin
guitar.com

Ex-Black Sabbath Drummer recalls being warned about “crazy” Ozzy Osbourne before he joined the band: “Ozzy’s crazy, but he’s a lot of fun”

Participating with over thirty bands throughout the duration of his career, including playing alongside John Lennon while he was still a teen, renowned drummer Vinny Appice has spoken out on his reluctance to play alongside Black Sabbath frontman, Ozzy Osbourne. The drummer, now most widely recognised for his work with...
MUSIC
Vibe

Quinta Brunson And ABC Sued Over Emmy-Nominated ‘Abbott Elementary’

A day after securing seven Emmy nominations, Quinta Brunson and American Broadcasting Company find themselves on the wrong side of a lawsuit. According to Radar Online, Brunson and ABC are being sued by aspiring writer, actress, and performer Christine Davis for copyright infringement. Davis claims Brunson and the network ripped off her show, This School Year, which follows a similar premise and school setting.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coldplay#Commodore Ballroom#Beach Bunny
American Songwriter

The Psychedelic Meaning Behind “Comfortably Numb” by Pink Floyd

Pink Floyd released “Comfortably Numb,” featured on their eleventh studio album The Wall, in 1979 and again in 1980 as a B-side single to “Hey You.” The six-minute song is one of Pink Floyd’s most well-known, boasting one of the most legendary guitar solos of all time. Along with its legendary solo, the song provides airy and eerie lyrics by Roger Waters.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Place
Vancouver, CA
HipHopDX.com

3-Year-Old Boy With Autism Raps 2Pac’s ‘Dear Mama’ Word For Word

Perhaps T-Pain forgot about “Dear Mama” when discussing 2Pac with Akademiks earlier this week. Taken from 1995’s Me Against The World, the emotive song is a brutally honest and heartfelt letter to the late Afeni Shakur that paints a vivid picture of 2Pac’s tumultuous youth and all he went through with his mother.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

‘You’re a Bunch of Pussies’: White House Staff Recounts ‘Unhinged’ Meeting With Trump’s Legal Team

The Jan. 6 committee began its seventh public hearing on Tuesday by laying out the extent to which former President Trump had been informed by those around him that there was no evidence the election was stolen. Trump was undeterred. The tension between the former president and the fellow election conspiracy theorists he surrounded himself and the administration figures who acknowledged Biden’s win boiled over during a heated Dec. 18 meeting at the White House.
POTUS
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: Get Paramount+, Showtime, AMC and Starz for $0.99 With This Prime Day Streaming Deal

Click here to read the full article. Just in time for Prime Day, Amazon has launched one of its best streaming deals ever on its Prime Video Channels, which allows you to subscribe to premium streaming services using your Amazon account. Prime Video Channels typically cost between $7.99 and $10.99 per month (the price they’d be if you subscribed on their respective websites), but right now, you can get a subscription Starz, Paramount+, AMC+, Showtime and more for just 99 cents a month. Buy:Amazon Streaming Dealsat$0.99 The deal includes 18 channels in total and you can subscribe to just one or all of...
TV & VIDEOS
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

66K+
Followers
20K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy