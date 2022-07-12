ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steve Dettelbach becomes the first Senate-confirmed ATF director since 2015

By Virginia Aabram
T he Senate voted Tuesday to confirm Steve Dettelbach to head the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives after the agency had operated without a Senate-confirmed director since 2015.

DC RESIDENTS SUE CITY OVER GUN BAN ON PUBLIC TRANSIT AFTER SUPREME COURT RULING

Dettelbach received 48 votes in his favor and 46 against. Sens. Susan Collins (R-ME) and Rob Portman (R-OH) joined with Democrats in favor. This is the Biden administration's second attempt at installing an ATF director after it withdrew another nominee, David Chipman, last fall.

Democrats need this victory as time runs out to finish legislative business before the midterm elections and make moves on gun violence after a series of mass shootings.

