Appeal to find dog stolen from Cub Foods in Uptown Minneapolis

Rovey, a "very friendly" dog, was stolen from Cub Foods in Uptown Minneapolis on Monday night, according to police. Courtesy of Minneapolis Police Department.

Police in Minneapolis are asking for the public's help in finding a dog stolen from a Cub Foods on Monday evening.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, the dog was stolen from the entryway of the store around 10:30 p.m. on Monday.

A female suspect allegedly took the dog, loaded it Ito her vehicle and left the area.

The dog, Rovey, weights approximately 25 pounds and has black fur with a white chest.

"Rovey is very friendly and was wearing a red collar," police said, adding the dog's owner is "desperate" for her return.

Anyone who sees Rovey or has information is asked to call 311 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips may be submitted electronically at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org.