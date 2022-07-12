ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

2022 Open Championship Picks: 3 Big-Money Sleepers to Target at St. Andrews

By Jack Dougherty
Sportscasting
Sportscasting
 2 days ago

Most casual sports bettors will be quick to pull the trigger on the Rory McIlroys and the Jordan Spieths of the world to win the 2022 Open Championship at St. Andrews this weekend. While that’s a fine strategy for most major championships, it’s simply not as fun as going hunting for deep sleepers in search of a massive payout.

So, let’s check out the three longshots you should consider adding to your betting card for the 150th Open.

Robert MacIntyre 130/1

Robert MacIntyre isn’t a very well-known name in the golf world because he rarely ever plays on U.S. soil. The 25-year-old plays primarily in Europe on the DP World Tour, and he absolutely LOVES links golf.

Growing up in Scotland, MacIntyre learned how to tame firm, windy links courses from an early age. That shows in his two appearances at the Open Championship, where he finished T6 in 2019 and T8 in 2021.

Coming off a disappointing missed cut last week at his hometown tournament, the Scottish Open, MacIntyre will be motivated to make up for it at St. Andrews. He has the deft touch and the creativity around the greens necessary to contend at the Old Course, and although I don’t see him conquering this loaded field, I love the idea of a top-10 or top-20 bet on the young lefty.

Bets to consider
To win: +13000
Top 10: +1100
Top 20: +400
Top 40: +130

Joohyung Kim 150/1

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DFy69_0gdG2Yib00
Joohyung Kim plays a shot during a practice round prior to The 150th Open at St. Andrews Old Course | Stuart Franklin/R&A/R&A via Getty Images

Here’s a name you definitely haven’t heard before, but you will soon.

Joohyung Kim, who goes by Tom based on his affinity for Thomas the Tank Engine (adorable, I know), is a 20-year-old rising star who’s quietly risen to No. 39 in the Official World Golf Ranking thanks to his brilliant form of late. The South Korean finished solo third at the Scottish Open last week, which followed up an impressive 23rd-place finish at the U.S. Open.

With five top-five finishes in his last eight worldwide starts, Kim enters the Open Championship as one of the hottest players in the field. And no one even knows about him!

Get in on this guy now before he blows up.

Bets to consider
To win: +15000
Top 10: +1100
Top 20: +450
Top 40: +170

Jordan Smith 150/1

Jordan Smith is another player who enters The Open in fantastic form. As a member of the DP World Tour, the Englishman has recorded 12 top-25 finishes in 14 starts this year. That includes five top-10s and two runner-up finishes, as well.

Smith was in contention at last week’s Scottish Open until a final-round 74 knocked him down to a tie for 24th, but he provided the highlight of the week with an ace on the tough par-3 17th hole on Friday. The 29-year-old thrives in windy conditions and won’t be intimidated by this stacked field.

Bets to consider
To win: +15000
Top 10: +1100
Top 20: +450
Top 40: +150

If you want to play it safe, you can get plus money on all three of these guys for a top-40 bet this week.

All betting odds courtesy of Oddschecker as of 7/12.

Like Sportscasting on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter @sportscasting19 .

RELATED: 2022 Open Championship Tee Times, TV Schedule, How to Watch the Action at St. Andrews

The post 2022 Open Championship Picks: 3 Big-Money Sleepers to Target at St. Andrews appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports .

Read the original article from Sportscasting | Pure Sports

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

How much does it cost to play golf at St. Andrews?

St. Andrews is a bucket list course for the most avid golfers, and it’s a public golf course, so anyone can play there. One of the best things about this year’s Open Championships venue is that St. Andrews is a public course. Anyone who wants to take a...
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Macintyre
ClutchPoints

Tiger Woods reacts to incredible ovation he got on 18 at St. Andrews

Tiger Woods could not help himself but break down a bit emotionally as he walked the 18th fairway Friday. Woods knew what the rest of us were already thinking, but didn’t want to admit. This might very well be the final time we see Woods walking The Old Course at St. Andrews. Woods missed the […] The post Tiger Woods reacts to incredible ovation he got on 18 at St. Andrews appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Open Championship#St Andrews#Us Open#World Golf#T6
theScore

The Open betting: Minding history at St. Andrews

The Open Championship returns to the home of golf at St. Andrews for its 150th playing this week. The historic course provides a unique challenge to players and bettors alike. St. Andrews doesn't resemble the pure brute test that some other courses on The Open rota do. It's more of a strategic challenge that forces golfers to avoid the 112 bunkers while dealing with hardened, fast conditions and bumps in the well-worn terrain.
GOLF
102.5 The Bone

2022 British Open: Rory McIlroy thrives at 'fiddly' St. Andrews

For the third straight major, Rory McIlroy has leaped out to post a strong first round — in this case, a 66 at the British Open that left him two strokes off the lead. For the third straight major, McIlroy is in an ideal position to snap a major-less streak that now stretches nearly eight years. The next three days are, for now, a mystery, but once again, McIlroy looks absolutely primed and ready to add another major victory to his total.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

Opening round of the British Open at St. Andrews at a glance

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — A brief look at the opening round of the 150th British Open at St. Andrews (all times EDT):. CHASING: Rory McIlroy at 66. FADING FAST: Tiger Woods had two double bogeys in his round of 78, his second-highest score in the British Open. GOING...
GOLF
Golf Channel

WATCH: Tiger Woods' (final?) walk up No. 18 at St. Andrews

Was this it? Was this Tiger Woods' final walk down the 18th hole at the Old Course in an Open Championship?. If so, what a moment it was. Woods, 9 over for the championship and miles off the cut line when he stepped on the 18th tee, didn't stop on the Swilcan Bridge like so many others had done in their final Opens at St. Andrews, but he did slow down and offer a wave to the crowd, who proceeded to give him a loud ovation as he walked all the way to the green.
GOLF
Sportscasting

Sportscasting

190K+
Followers
31K+
Post
127M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports are serious, fun, competitive, and memorable, and at Sportscasting, we strive to thrill and entertain readers with our content the same way the games do. We cover rumors, stats, players, trades, teams, and trends in all the major sports and beyond. If it’s happening in the world of sports, then we’re on it. Our site launched in early 2019, so we are new to the game, but we want to be the top destination for the best coverage you’ll find anywhere online.

 https://www.sportscasting.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy