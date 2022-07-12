2022 Open Championship Picks: 3 Big-Money Sleepers to Target at St. Andrews

Most casual sports bettors will be quick to pull the trigger on the Rory McIlroys and the Jordan Spieths of the world to win the 2022 Open Championship at St. Andrews this weekend. While that’s a fine strategy for most major championships, it’s simply not as fun as going hunting for deep sleepers in search of a massive payout.

So, let’s check out the three longshots you should consider adding to your betting card for the 150th Open.

Robert MacIntyre 130/1

Robert MacIntyre isn’t a very well-known name in the golf world because he rarely ever plays on U.S. soil. The 25-year-old plays primarily in Europe on the DP World Tour, and he absolutely LOVES links golf.

Growing up in Scotland, MacIntyre learned how to tame firm, windy links courses from an early age. That shows in his two appearances at the Open Championship, where he finished T6 in 2019 and T8 in 2021.

Coming off a disappointing missed cut last week at his hometown tournament, the Scottish Open, MacIntyre will be motivated to make up for it at St. Andrews. He has the deft touch and the creativity around the greens necessary to contend at the Old Course, and although I don’t see him conquering this loaded field, I love the idea of a top-10 or top-20 bet on the young lefty.

Bets to consider

To win: +13000

Top 10: +1100

Top 20: +400

Top 40: +130

Joohyung Kim 150/1

Joohyung Kim plays a shot during a practice round prior to The 150th Open at St. Andrews Old Course | Stuart Franklin/R&A/R&A via Getty Images

Here’s a name you definitely haven’t heard before, but you will soon.

Joohyung Kim, who goes by Tom based on his affinity for Thomas the Tank Engine (adorable, I know), is a 20-year-old rising star who’s quietly risen to No. 39 in the Official World Golf Ranking thanks to his brilliant form of late. The South Korean finished solo third at the Scottish Open last week, which followed up an impressive 23rd-place finish at the U.S. Open.

With five top-five finishes in his last eight worldwide starts, Kim enters the Open Championship as one of the hottest players in the field. And no one even knows about him!

Get in on this guy now before he blows up.

Bets to consider

To win: +15000

Top 10: +1100

Top 20: +450

Top 40: +170

Jordan Smith 150/1

Jordan Smith is another player who enters The Open in fantastic form. As a member of the DP World Tour, the Englishman has recorded 12 top-25 finishes in 14 starts this year. That includes five top-10s and two runner-up finishes, as well.

Smith was in contention at last week’s Scottish Open until a final-round 74 knocked him down to a tie for 24th, but he provided the highlight of the week with an ace on the tough par-3 17th hole on Friday. The 29-year-old thrives in windy conditions and won’t be intimidated by this stacked field.

Bets to consider

To win: +15000

Top 10: +1100

Top 20: +450

Top 40: +150

If you want to play it safe, you can get plus money on all three of these guys for a top-40 bet this week.

All betting odds courtesy of Oddschecker as of 7/12.

