ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, PA

Lancaster County CCT student claims silver medal in national skills competition

FOX43.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster County Career & Technology adult education student recently took second place in the Dental Assisting competition at the 58th Annual SkillsUSA National Championships in Atlanta, LCCTC announced Tuesday. Angelica Jones, a resident of the Donegal School District and a student at LCCTC's...

www.fox43.com

Comments / 0

Related
WGAL

Banned book controversy across the Susquehanna Valley

LITITZ, Pa. — A debate over content and a push to ban some books in schools across the nation and the Susquehanna Valley. On Friday, Millersville University is hosting a virtual discussion on book bans. News 8's Jeremy Jenkins was at Aaron's Books in Lititz, Lancaster County and spoke...
LITITZ, PA
abc27 News

Catherine Hershey Schools announces third location

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The third location for Catherine Hershey School for Early Learning will open in Middletown in 2025. The subsidiary of Milton Hershey School announced its third location, CHS Middletown, on Thursday, July 14. Hershey (opening in 2023) and Harrisburg (opening in 2024) were previously announced as the school’s two other locations. […]
HERSHEY, PA
Lancaster Farming

Lebanon Fair’s New Pavilion Dedicated to Carl Wenger

LEBANON, Pa. — When the Lebanon Area Fair opens on Saturday, July 23, it will include something new. It’s not a new ride or exhibit — though there will likely be some of those, too — but it’s actually something designed to help stay out of the sun.
LEBANON, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
Lancaster County, PA
Lancaster County, PA
Government
PennLive.com

County fairs in central Pa. in 2022: Where and when to go

We might only be midway through the month of July but Pennsylvania fair season is nearly upon us once more. It’s true. The York State Fair is only a little more than a week away, and in its wake come a plethora of county and local fairs with enough livestock, fried food and midway rides to make your head spin (in some cases literally).
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Silver Medal#High School#Cct#National Championships#Lcctc#State Farm Arena
shorelineareanews.com

Local resident named to Dean's List at Dickinson College

CARLISLE, Pa. (July 13, 2022) - Lily Hogan, a rising sophomore environmental studies major at Dickinson College, has been named to the dean's list for the spring 2022 semester. A graduate of Shorewood High School, she is the daughter of Don and Shelly Hogan of Shoreline, Wash. Dickinson College, located...
SHORELINE, WA
FOX43.com

Spin & Win, BATTA holds second Interstate Table Tennis Championships | Spotlight

HARRISBURG, Pa. — To the average person, ping-pong is a pretty casually cool game. To actual players though, this is table tennis and it is a fast and intense sport. Table tennis is a huge sport globally and it continues to grow in the United States as clubs pop up all over, including in the local area, from Carlisle to Lancaster and places in between.
HARRISBURG, PA
Lancaster Farming

Karns Foods Is Now A Super Market for Pennsylvania Beef Farmers

After dealing with the uncertainty of milk prices for years, Daryl Hart wanted to add a stable revenue source to his farm. Last December, he found it through a partnership with Karns Foods, a privately-owned supermarket chain in Pennsylvania’s capital region. Hart, of McAlisterville, is now one of 19...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
News Break
Politics
FOX43.com

Visually impaired youth spend the day at Lititz RecROC

LANCASTER, Pa. — A group of VisionCorps day campers visited RecROC in Warwick Township to experience rock climbing, boulder obstacles, and a ninja warrior fitness course. Bouldering is rock climbing broken down to its raw essentials, no ropes, and no harnesses. RecROC's bouldering wall is 15-feet tall and has...
LITITZ, PA
wdac.com

Purchase Complete For Chester County Hospital

CHESTER COUNTY – ChristianaCare has completed its purchase of the former Jennersville Hospital in West Grove, Chester County, from Tower Health. Under its new name, ChristianaCare West Grove Campus, the site will once again serve the health needs of the southern Chester County community, but the opening of services at the campus will take some time. Their first priority is to re-establish local access to emergency services. Secondly, planning is under way to develop a sustainable model for the campus that will meet the long-term needs of the community. ChristianaCare and Tower Health initially announced the purchase agreement on June 14 of this year. The purchase included the hospital, which has been closed since Dec. 31, 2021, and Tower Health’s interest in two office buildings, plus an additional 24-acre parcel of land adjacent to the hospital. Since the purchase was announced, ChristianaCare leaders have been meeting with community leaders to listen and learn.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

PFBC delivers 36,000 trout to Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — On July 13, Pennsylvania Senator Mike Regan (R-Cumberland/York) joined the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) to deliver 36,000 trout fingerlings to the Yellow Breeches Anglers and Conservation Association Cooperative Nursery in Boiling Springs. This marks one the first significant deliveries of fish to...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy