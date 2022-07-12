Lancaster County CCT student claims silver medal in national skills competition

CHESTER COUNTY – ChristianaCare has completed its purchase of the former Jennersville Hospital in West Grove, Chester County, from Tower Health. Under its new name, ChristianaCare West Grove Campus, the site will once again serve the health needs of the southern Chester County community, but the opening of services at the campus will take some time. Their first priority is to re-establish local access to emergency services. Secondly, planning is under way to develop a sustainable model for the campus that will meet the long-term needs of the community. ChristianaCare and Tower Health initially announced the purchase agreement on June 14 of this year. The purchase included the hospital, which has been closed since Dec. 31, 2021, and Tower Health’s interest in two office buildings, plus an additional 24-acre parcel of land adjacent to the hospital. Since the purchase was announced, ChristianaCare leaders have been meeting with community leaders to listen and learn.

CHESTER COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO