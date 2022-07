A 14-year-old girl has died after the rear part of a roller coaster came off the track at a popular amusement park in northern Denmark on Thursday, authorities said. Police said they had received a call at 12:50 p.m. local time that a car was stuck in the Cobra ride at the Tivoli Friheden park in Aarhus, Denmark's second-largest city, and that several people were trapped.

