How to prevent gasoline injuries over the summer

Mass. (WWLP) – Gasoline-related burns happen more frequently in the summer months. 22News explains the dangers of gasoline vapors and how to prevent injury.

As people work to maintain their lawn care over the summer the threat of thermal injuries increases.

According to the American Burn Association, gasoline-related burns account for 13,000 to 15,000 hospital visits annually. Gasoline vapors are highly flammable and dense, 3 to 4 times heavier than air. So, proper storage is the best way to prevent getting burned. 22news visited the Holyoke Fire Department today for more tips on gasoline safety.

Captain David Rex, PIO, for the Holyoke Fire Department said, “When you re-fuel your lawn mower, if you run out of gas, you should let it cool down for a little bit. A lot of times people are burned because they spill the fuel onto the hot exhaust which then causes the fuel to flash, which then causes them to get burned as they’re trying to put it out.”

Captain David Rex also emphasized that approved containers, from the UL Fire Safety Research Institute that tests container safety, should be the only type used for gas storage. It’s also important to avoid storing gasoline in the sun, instead of keeping it in a cool area.

When it comes to younger children and teens operating gasoline-powered equipment, parents are encouraged to discuss fire safety tips ahead of time.

