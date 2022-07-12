ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Police respond to handful of breaking and entering reports recently

starlocalmedia.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrisco Police responded to three reports of breaking and entering on July 9, according to community crime map data for July 4-11. The first report of breaking and entering on July 9 took place at 8:30 a.m. at a residence on the 6300 block of Frisco Square Blvd. Less than 4...

starlocalmedia.com

dpdbeat.com

Dallas Police Investigate Shooting Call on Audelia Road

On Thursday, July 14, 2022, at approximately 12:40 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 12000 block of Audelia Road. When officers arrived they found Karla Castillo, 33, and a 14-year-old had been shot. The victims were taken to a local hospital where Castillo died and the teen is in critical condition.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Fort Worth police detective arrested for burglary, department says

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A Fort Worth police detective has been arrested for burglary, the department announced Thursday.Officials said on July 8, police responded to a burglary call after citizens reported an individual had forced his way into a residence with a gun.During their investigation, officers learned that detective Bryan Lafaurie -- who was off-duty at that time -- had entered the residence to confront teenagers he suspected of stealing his personal property.Lafaurie was then placed on restricted duty and "stripped of all police powers during the course of the ongoing criminal and administrative investigations," the department stated in a press release."The Fort Worth Police Department holds its officers to a high standard both on and off-duty, and does not tolerate criminal misconduct; therefore, a thorough investigation into the circumstances of these allegations is being conducted."On July 12, the Fort Worth Police Department obtained an arrest warrant for Lafaurie and Lafaurie subsequently turned himself in to the Tarrant County Jail.Lafaurie has been with the department for eight years and was most recently assigned to the digital forensics unit.
FORT WORTH, TX
KSST Radio

Wanted Woman Caught At Local Business

A wanted woman was caught at a local business earlier this week. A Richardson man was also jailed on a felony warrant, according to arrest reports. Sulphur Springs Police Officer Francisco Castro reported seeing Shaukiquia Tralynn Ford, a woman he knew had an outstanding warrant for her arrest, enter an Industrial Drive business Tuesday, and contacted her as she was leaving the business. A records check using the identification the 36-year-old Sulphur Springs woman provided confirmed the warrant.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Police Arrest Man After 4-Wheeler Pursuit in East Dallas

A wanted man is in custody after being pursued by Dallas Police Friday morning while riding a four-wheeler in neighborhoods and parks around East Dallas. Dallas Police told NBC 5 that officers were trying to arrest the man when he slipped away on the all-terrain vehicle. From Texas Sky Ranger,...
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Identity Sought of Animal Cruelty Suspect

The Dallas Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying an animal cruelty suspect who shot and injured a red Pitbull type dog in the area of 12100 Hoblitzelle Dr possibly in the back alley. The dog is healing and doing well. If you have any information regarding...
DALLAS, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Flower Mound police assist with huge fentanyl, weapon bust

The Flower Mound Police Department assisted with several area law enforcement agencies and the Drug Enforcement Administration on a large recent drug and gun bust. The Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office announced late last month that 15,000 fentanyl pills and 11 weapons were seized, and 11 suspects were arrested, two of them also being charged with distribution of fentanyl resulting in death. The TCSO worked with the DEA, FMPD, Texas Department of Public Safety, Dallas Police Department and Rockwall County Sheriff’s Office to conduct the search warrants and make the arrests and seizures.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
WFAA

Dallas man killed in police shooting during confrontation, Grand Prairie police say

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — One man is dead in Grand Prairie after officers shot him during an attempted arrest where police say he reached for a handgun. Officers responded to a welfare check around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at a residence in the 2200 block of Sara Jane Parkway. A woman had reported she was in fear for her daughter's safety due to a man, 31-year-old Dallas resident Romayne Manuel, arriving at her residence who was involved in a previous domestic violence assault, Grand Prairie police say.
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Woman sentenced to life in prison for slaying of Plano couple

Carmen Moreno was sentenced to life in prison for the capital murder of Jimmy Michael Farris and Theresa Ann Coomes, the Collin County District Attorney's office announced on Thursday. On Nov. 17, 2019, Plano police were dispatched to a residence at the 2300 block of Pebble Vale Drive, located in...
PLANO, TX
WFAA

Fort Worth police searching for gas station shooting suspect at large

FORT WORTH, Texas — One suspect remains on the run after Fort Worth police arrested four other suspects reportedly involved in a shooting outside a gas station. Police say officers responded to the shooting a little after 7 p.m. Tuesday evening at a Shell gas station and convenience store in the 400 block of East Seminary Drive.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Driver dies after vehicle flips over in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - One person is dead following a single vehicle crash in Fort Worth Thursday night.At 11:08 p.m. July 14, police responded to a report of a "major accident" at 16200 Lone Star Cir. When officers arrived, they found a vehicle had flipped over.The driver - whose identity has not been released - was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.
FORT WORTH, TX
25 News KXXV and KRHD

Police: Man allegedly 'attempted to lure children' into vehicle in Gainesville

Police have issued a public awareness alert to be on the lookout for a man who allegedly "attempted to lure children" into a vehicle in Gainesville. A BOLO issued by the Gainesville Police Department was issued in an effort to locate a gray/silver in color Nissan Frontier truck with Texas license plate number GVZ8669. The alert stated the vehicle is driven by the man who attempted to lure children.
GAINESVILLE, TX
fox4news.com

Teens arrested for fire that destroyed 7 homes under construction in McKinney

McKINNEY, Texas - Two teenagers accused of starting a fire that destroyed several homes under construction in McKinney have been arrested. Local and federal investigators said they identified the two young suspects by looking through the damage. Seven homes being built were destroyed, and several others were damaged in last...
dallasexpress.com

18-Year-Old Fatally Shot at Oak Cliff Convenience Store

An 18-year-old male was fatally shot in east Oak Cliff on Sunday, prompting the Dallas police to search for a potential suspect, according to a police department news release. Around 11:15 p.m. on July 10, officers were dispatched to the 4400 block of South Marsalis Avenue and discovered the victim suffering from gunshot wounds in the Time Saver convenience store parking lot.
DALLAS, TX

