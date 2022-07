While I think people should know this next year’s budget information and how they are being deceived by its contents, do we even care?. Ever hear the saying, “the devil is in the details”? This budget is chalked full of devilish details. As tax paying residents of this county, do we care, or even question what each line item of this new budget contains? Has anyone questioned where all of the millions of “OUR” money has, and will, continue to be spent to fill the vast wasteland located between the ears of a man who thinks he is the “face” of Meade County?

BRANDENBURG, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO