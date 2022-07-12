ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilary Duff Says a Jonas Brothers Collab Would Be a Dream for Her (Exclusive)

 3 days ago
Hilary Duff exclusively opened up to “Extra’s” Katie Krause about life at home, music, and “How I Met Your Father” Season 2.

The mom of three shared, “Some mornings, it’s beautiful chaos… This morning, my husband, he's been on tour for the past month, so I've been up with the kids every single morning for the past month… So he's like, ‘Okay, babe, likem you get to have a month where I get up with the kids every morning’… And this morning was like one of those TikToks where you're trying to, like, do everything you can to not hear all the noise and you're not getting any rest… So I just, like, sleepily went downstairs and I was like, ‘Okay, I'm in it.’”

Smiling she added, “You know, this summer is a little bit easier, but normally it's, like, a lot of feeding, a lot of packing lunches, a lot of scrambling… A lot of stepping over dogs, a lot of, like, holding a baby… It's crazy and it's also something that I know, you know, day after day after day you're like, ‘Oh, my gosh, I could really use a break,’ and then, you know, it's going to be over with so fast and you're going to, like, desperately miss it.”

Her husband Matthew Koma recently cut out pictures of the Jonas Brothers and put them up around the house. The actress explained, “[Matthew] finds really interesting ways to keep himself entertained and… I saw all their heads cut out of the magazine and I was like, ‘Oh, God, what’s going on?’” She said she was thinking “he’s going to troll somebody somehow” adding, “and really it ended up to be me.” Duff added, “We love him, but he's a weirdo.”

Katie commented, “I thought it was amazing and it made me think, ‘Could we ever get a Hilary Duff-Jonas Brothers collab?’” Hilary shared she would love to collaborate musically with the trio! “You know what that is so nice… That would be a dream for me, too… I love the Jonas Brothers.”

She went on, “We're friendly, we're friendly… We lived in Toluca Lake, I lived in this neighborhood in the Valley for a while and they were there as well, and my husband's actually very good friends with Priyanka [Chopra]… So yeah, I mean we don't see them that often but we're friendly.”

Duff said she is interested in making music again, “I think that I have to compartmentalize certain parts of my life and right now starting the show… We're about to shoot 20 episodes instead of 10 episodes… I'm in the middle of, like, motherhood and I can't imagine touring… I look at some of the moms that are doing it but their babies are much smaller than mine… I'm like, damn, I don't know how they do it… It's hard, it's hard to travel.”

She is getting ready to shoot “How I Met Your Father” Season 2. “I am going to sit in the writer's room next week… I was supposed to be there two weeks ago and I got COVID again… So the first time I got COVID, I like shut us down the first day of filming and then the second time I was like, ‘Guys, I'm going to stay home’… So I’m sitting in the writers room next week and I’m super excited and then our table reads shortly after that, even though we don't have any material and so I don't know… I think maybe it's going to start on a high point for Sophie because of, you know, she’s seen Ian show up and that's going to give her a boost after what happened with… Chris [Lowell’s] character Jesse.”

