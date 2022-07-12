Special Weather Statement issued for Central St. Louis, Koochiching, North St. Louis by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 15:32:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-14 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Okeechobee; St. Lucie The National Weather Service in Melbourne has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central St. Lucie County in east central Florida Northeastern Okeechobee County in east central Florida * Until 400 PM EDT. * At 331 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Fort Drum, moving northwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Basinger, Fort Drum, Four Seasons Estates, Whispering Pines and Country Hills Estates. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, FL ・ 22 HOURS AGO