Baltimore, MD

Accused of shooting 5 people, man was on probation, facing trial on separate charge

By Tim Swift
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Baltimore man who police say shot five people in May was arrested last week. The 19-year-old man was on probation at the time of the shooting and also facing a separate trial on other charges. Jarell Speaks, 19, faces multiple counts of attempted murder,...

Squeegee worker charged in death of man wielding bat feared for his safety, lawyers say

BALTIMORE -- Lawyers for a teenager charged in the fatal shooting of a man wielding a bat at a downtown Baltimore intersection last week said the boy feared for his life and that his first-degree murder charge should be dropped. Timothy Reynolds, 48, died July 7 after he was shot during a dispute with squeegee workers near the corner of Light and Conway streets. Police said there was an initial confrontation between the workers and Reynolds, who parked his car and got out armed with the bat. He was advancing toward the group when he was shot, police said. A 15-year-old boy was arrested...
Filthy Baltimore Cop Who Sent Innocent Man to Jail Gets 21 Months

Former Baltimore Police sergeant Keith Gladstone admits he helped plant a BB gun on a man hit by a cop car, sending him to jail for almost a year. He admits he stole drugs from dealers to pay informants—and later himself. He admits taking an assault rifle as a bribe. He admits having a snitch sell seized drugs for him. But the disgraced cop cut a deal with the feds that helped put other officers behind bars, pleaded guilty to a single charge, and was sentenced Wednesday to 21 months in prison—below the 37 months he could have gotten. According to The Baltimore Sun, Demetric Simon, the man who was wrongly jailed on the bogus gun charge, told the court: “I appreciate Gladstone testified against other officers also responsible, but only after he was caught red-handed. But that’s what a narcissist does. He never apologized. He never showed remorse. Not to me. Not to the people of Baltimore.”
Man Sentenced to 25 Years in Prison for Role in Auto Theft Ring

The following information courtesy of the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office:. Today in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County, the honorable Judge Sharon Burrell sentenced Markus Kemp, 23, of Washington D.C. to 25 years in prison and 5 years of supervised probation upon release. (The sentence breakdown is 30 years suspend all but 15 plus a consecutive 10… total of 25) Kemp pled guilty on Dec. 10, 2021 to five counts including auto theft, theft over $25,000, burglary and conspiracy to commit burglary from incidents occurring between January and July of 2020.
Man, 35, wounded in West Baltimore shooting, police say

BALTIMORE -- A 35-year-old man was wounded in a shooting Thursday evening in West Baltimore, authorities said.About 5:20 p.m., officers were called to the 1100 block of West Baltimore Street, where they found the man shot multiple times, Baltimore Police said. He was taken to a hospital for treatment. His condition was not immediately clear Friday.No information about a possible suspect or motive was released.Anyone with information about this case is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2477 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
14-year-old in custody in Timothy Reynolds' killing, Baltimore Police say

A 14-year-old boy is in custody in the shooting death of Timothy Reynolds, the 48-year-old man killed last week in a confrontation with squeegee workers in the Inner Harbor, Baltimore Police confirmed Thursday. While a Baltimore Police spokesperson acknowledged the teen was in custody, his name and age were not...
Baltimore Cop Busted Selling Ghost Gun to Motorcycle Club Prez: Prosecutor

A 16-year veteran of the Baltimore Police Department faces federal gun and drug charges after he conspired with a notorious biker club to swap and sell drugs, according to court filings. Steven Angelini, 41, allegedly worked with the president of the Maryland chapter of the Infamous Ryders Motorcycle Club, a man identified by prosecutors as “Keith.” Angelini provided the club with oxycodone, ammunition, and firearms, including a “ghost gun,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Maryland said. “$300 plus a ball,” Angelini allegedly texted Keith as an asking price for the unregistered weapon, according to the The Baltimore Banner. “U can’t beat that... It shoots perfect.” In exchange, prosecutors said, the officer received cocaine and cash. In other texts, Angelini promised Keith that he would pump his department’s homicide unit for information on suspects in the murder of a drug dealer affiliated with the Ryders, The Baltimore Sun reported. Angelini was suspended without pay on Wednesday morning—around the same time he was arrested, according to the district attorney’s office.
Woman Hits Another Woman With Her Car In Frederick County

Victim sent to trauma center in critical condition. Union Bridge, Md. (NS) – A Union Bridge woman is behind bars after police say she intentionally hit another woman with her car and drove away. The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office reports on Tuesday, July 12, at around 9:10 P.M., Deputies...
35-Year-Old Shot Multiple Times in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MD – A Baltimore man was shot multiple times and is being treated at an area hospital according to oplice/. On Thursday, at approximately 5:20 p.m., Western District officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of West Baltimore Street to investigate a reported shooting. “When officers arrived at...
Witnesses sought in fatal Baltimore hit-and-run of 65-year-old woman

BALTIMORE -- Investigators are seeking witnesses in a hit-and-run crash that left a 65-year-old woman dead in East Baltimore last week, Baltimore Police said. Police released an image of a vehicle of interest in the deadly crash. Officers responded at 2:52 p.m. last Wednesday to the 2000 block of North Broadway for an injured pedestrian. There, they found the woman unresponsive. The woman was transported to John's Hopkins Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Police said investigators learned from witnesses that the woman was struck by a vehicle while crossing the roadway on foot, with the assistance of a walker. The suspect vehicle allegedly fled the area southbound on North Broadway.Anyone that has information about the crash is asked to contact investigators at (410) 396-2606. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. 
Armed Baltimore Serial Robber Sentenced To Federal Prison

A Baltimore serial robber has been sentenced to 12 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to the crimes, authorities say. From at least November 2018, through March 2019, Marquis Moore, 35, participated in at least 10 robberies, nine of them being with co-defendants Milek Rankin, 29, and Dontrell Glover, 30, according to the Department of Justice.
