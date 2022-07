NAUGATUCK — A borough resident is in critical condition after he confronted a burglar who tried to break into his truck in the early hours of Tuesday morning on Alma Street. Naugatuck police were dispatched to the area around 4:40 a.m. for a person who was struck by a vehicle. Officers arrived to the scene where Joel “Brandon” Guth, 42, was hit by a black car after he confronted a suspect who tried to break into his truck.

NAUGATUCK, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO