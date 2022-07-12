Longview man arrested on capital murder charge was suspect in earlier shooting, document shows

QUITMAN, Texas (KETK) — A grand jury has formally indicted an Alba woman after she was arrested in January for allegedly stealing more than $20,000 from the city of Quitman. Amber Raelynn Highnote, 35, of Alba, has been accused of theft by way of unlawfully acquiring and exercising control over property of the city of Quitman, which reportedly went on between February 2018 and July 2021, according to the official indictment document. Highnote’s official charge is theft of property more than $2,500, less than $30,000, which is a state jail level felony.

QUITMAN, TX ・ 20 HOURS AGO